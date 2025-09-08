 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19897082 Edited 8 September 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

By popular request, Brazilian Portuguese and Russian have been added to the game!

I have also made multiple improvements and fixes based on suggestions and bug reports.

After this update, I will focus on the Civilizations update, releasing only minor patches to fix any critical bugs.

The plan is to release a major update with the Civilization's Early Ages, gather player feedback, make fixes and changes, and when the Civilizations implementation looks good, release another update including the Modern Ages.

New features

  • Added Brazilian Portuguese translation.

  • Added Russian translation.

  • Added temperature scale selector between Celsius, Fahrenheit and Kelvin.

  • Added key binding menu.

  • Added shortcuts to open all main menus.

  • Added taxonomy for plants and fungi names.

  • Now, you can switch views using TAB.

Changes

  • Trees will only be completely devoured by huge creatures (other creatures can eat trees, but they will not destroy them).

  • Tiny creatures will not destroy plants when they eat them.

  • Volcanoes generate CO2 now.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed bug in water movement simulation that was making the sea not be leveled.

  • Fixed bug allowing to delete components that are dependencies of others, allowing an exploit for unexpected combinations.

  • Fixed water and terrain borders forming strange shapes.

  • Fixed some bad elevation positioning of elements in the terrain.

  • Fixed bug causing exoskeleton to be excluded from random mutations.

  • Fixed star system configuration preview not showing.

  • Fixed fins positioning wrong, specially after devolve from legs.

  • Improved grass pop-up in walking camera.

  • Improved Steam connection errors.

