By popular request, Brazilian Portuguese and Russian have been added to the game!

I have also made multiple improvements and fixes based on suggestions and bug reports.

After this update, I will focus on the Civilizations update, releasing only minor patches to fix any critical bugs.

The plan is to release a major update with the Civilization's Early Ages, gather player feedback, make fixes and changes, and when the Civilizations implementation looks good, release another update including the Modern Ages.

New features

Added Brazilian Portuguese translation.

Added Russian translation.

Added temperature scale selector between Celsius, Fahrenheit and Kelvin.

Added key binding menu.

Added shortcuts to open all main menus.

Added taxonomy for plants and fungi names.

Now, you can switch views using TAB.

Changes

Trees will only be completely devoured by huge creatures (other creatures can eat trees, but they will not destroy them).

Tiny creatures will not destroy plants when they eat them.

Volcanoes generate CO2 now.

Bug fixes