Additions and Changes
- Added cursor size settings, with options of small, middle, large, and very large.
- When hunting a boss, players will no longer die from any remaining skill damage from boss after killing the boss.
- Improved the smoothness of Guardian Spirit - Normal.
- The Craftsman's Remnants screen will now always retain the last selected Remnants screen.
- A pop-up notification will appear if no item quality is selected in the item preservation rule settings.
- Mana Ball - Meteorite now also triggers the Tidal Tome's Tidal effect.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the Fragile applied by the Relic - Electric Orb was not working properly.
- Fixed an issue where the search function did not work in the item type selection screen in the item preservation rule settings.
- Fixed an issue where some skills would incorrectly hit the Training Dummy after entering a hunting area with the Training Dummy enabled.
This bug has not yet been resolved. If it persists, please contact us:
- After configuring the Guardian Path core talent - Ascetic, the Ascetic's effects did not take effect properly. (You can temporarily fix this issue by re-playing the save file.)
Changed files in this update