 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19897053 Edited 8 September 2025 – 12:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions and Changes

  • Added cursor size settings, with options of small, middle, large, and very large.
  • When hunting a boss, players will no longer die from any remaining skill damage from boss after killing the boss.
  • Improved the smoothness of Guardian Spirit - Normal.
  • The Craftsman's Remnants screen will now always retain the last selected Remnants screen.
  • A pop-up notification will appear if no item quality is selected in the item preservation rule settings.
  • Mana Ball - Meteorite now also triggers the Tidal Tome's Tidal effect.


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the Fragile applied by the Relic - Electric Orb was not working properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the search function did not work in the item type selection screen in the item preservation rule settings.
  • Fixed an issue where some skills would incorrectly hit the Training Dummy after entering a hunting area with the Training Dummy enabled.


This bug has not yet been resolved. If it persists, please contact us:

  • After configuring the Guardian Path core talent - Ascetic, the Ascetic's effects did not take effect properly. (You can temporarily fix this issue by re-playing the save file.)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2494812
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link