Today we have a small hotfix batch for you because we focused on getting a specific problem fixed asap that appeared after the previous update that led to lag spikes when switching from work to leisure.

Improvements & Bugfixes

Fixed a bug with lag spikes when switching from work to leisure.

Added the Czech localization back into the game, which was not enabled anymore after a previous update.

Issues we are currently working on:

We have several reports of sirens not stopping to ring. We haven't been able to reproduce when it happens exactly. If you have steps for reproduction, write to us in the Steam forum or on Discord please.

We want to make ammo piles highly explosive. This will come out very soon, so keep it safe from enemy attacks.

We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.

We are investigating an issue of Mac silicone users not being able to load late game maps anymore.

We are investigating several instances of wrong behaviors happening on load, crew eating twice during leisure time.

We continue with more bug fixes, so expect more hotfix updates.

Thank you for your reports and feedbacks!