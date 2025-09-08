 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19896837 Edited 8 September 2025 – 13:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
VR

🚀 Features & Improvements

- Measurement tool improvements: can now change arrow and line styles, as well as moving the line away from the object whilst retaining the measurement.
- Selection tool improvements:
- Bounding box alighment modes - auto, sketch, and local
- In edit mode, gumball alignment can now snap to object reference planes

🐛 Bug Fixes

- Fixed phantom video UI showing if video is deleted and layer hidden/unhidden

Screen Collab

🚀 Features & Improvements

- Sketch editing and management: can now perform basic object editing from the screen app (select object and right-click to use)
- Can now group/ungroup objects (box select and right-click)
- Layer management: can now create/delete layers and groups, and move objects to different layers. Select objects and right-click the destination layer to move.

🐛 Bug Fixes

- Solved layer naming issues after layer deletion/group move
- Screenshot notification: fixed text alignment breaking for longer names and turning the message into an unexpected spelling bee contest

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link