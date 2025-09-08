VR



🚀 Features & Improvements



- Measurement tool improvements: can now change arrow and line styles, as well as moving the line away from the object whilst retaining the measurement.

- Selection tool improvements:

- Bounding box alighment modes - auto, sketch, and local

- In edit mode, gumball alignment can now snap to object reference planes



🐛 Bug Fixes



- Fixed phantom video UI showing if video is deleted and layer hidden/unhidden



Screen Collab



🚀 Features & Improvements



- Sketch editing and management: can now perform basic object editing from the screen app (select object and right-click to use)

- Can now group/ungroup objects (box select and right-click)

- Layer management: can now create/delete layers and groups, and move objects to different layers. Select objects and right-click the destination layer to move.



🐛 Bug Fixes



- Solved layer naming issues after layer deletion/group move

- Screenshot notification: fixed text alignment breaking for longer names and turning the message into an unexpected spelling bee contest