🚀 Features & Improvements
- Measurement tool improvements: can now change arrow and line styles, as well as moving the line away from the object whilst retaining the measurement.
- Selection tool improvements:
- Bounding box alighment modes - auto, sketch, and local
- In edit mode, gumball alignment can now snap to object reference planes
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed phantom video UI showing if video is deleted and layer hidden/unhidden
🚀 Features & Improvements
- Sketch editing and management: can now perform basic object editing from the screen app (select object and right-click to use)
- Can now group/ungroup objects (box select and right-click)
- Layer management: can now create/delete layers and groups, and move objects to different layers. Select objects and right-click the destination layer to move.
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Solved layer naming issues after layer deletion/group move
- Screenshot notification: fixed text alignment breaking for longer names and turning the message into an unexpected spelling bee contest
