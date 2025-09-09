◆ Newly Added Content

- Added new items ""0 Degree Cannon"" and ""90 Degree Cannon"".

- You can now ride on top of rails with a hoverboard.

- Introduced a new landscape editing feature allowing players to customize landscape in the Empty Island.

Deploy and use ""Altar of Creation"" to place landscape items from a bird's-eye-view, to edit your island as you see fit.

- Added ""Supply Group Chest"".

""Supply Group Chest"" is a facility that can be built in the Empty Island, and you can order ""Captured Enemies"" to collect items!

Even while you're away from the island, they will keep working to collect items based on their traits!

- Added new item ""World Heritage: Pyramid"".

- Added ""Raid Support Camp"".

""Captured Enemies"" assigned in this camp will fight alongside you during the raid.

""Captured Enemies"" can now be leveled up using ""Monster Merging Facility"".

- Added new item ""Mootorcycle"".

- Added new module items ""Flamethrower"" and ""Armor Plate Module"".

- Added a new item, “Item-Yielding Tree”.

It can be planted on the Empty Island, and will yield items when watered and fertilized.

- Added a new vehicle with a special design ""Mono Airplane"" and a commemorative object ""5th Anniversary Mount Rushmono""!

""Mount Rushmono"" can be built on the Empty Island using ""Altar of Creation"" added in this update.

- Normal goblins will drop ""5th Anniversary Mono Coin"" in September. Those coins will be used to craft 5th anniversary items.

- Added a high-difficulty repeatable dungeon to Ruin of the End.

Note: Rewards remain unchanged. Please enjoy it as a pure challenge.

- New achievements have been implemented.

◆ Balance Adjustments

- Changed the burning status so it cannot be reapplied for 3 seconds after it ends.

◆ Functional Improvements

- Added the ""About Mod Usage"" dialogue that pops up when you launch the game for the first time after updating the game.

- Added the version command on dedicated servers to display the current game version.

- Slightly lowered the brightness of grass.

- Adjusted the muzzle flash of the vehicle Biplane so that it now inherits the biplane’s speed.

- The ""Grave"" created when a player dies now spawns inside the boundary of the world.

- Adjusted player colors in multiplayer so that players from the 9th onward now have slightly different colors.

- The boss area of Anubis will now close off over time.

- Added sound effects to the bosses ""Messenger of God"", ""Hydra"", and ""Anubis"".

- It is now possible to capture and keep Lizard Guillotine and Pekomet as pets.

◆ Performance Improvements

- Optimized some processes.

◆ Bug Fixes

- Fixed the placement of the unlock text and button animation of the slate screen.

- Fixed an issue where certain gamepad inputs were not recognized during world creation.

- Adjusted raid progression conditions to improve overall stability.

After a raid begins, if no players are present within the raid area for a set period of time, the raid will automatically end in failure.

Similarly, if players move too far away from the defense target during a raid, the raid will also automatically end in failure after a certain period of time.

- Fixed an issue where players would not take damage from lava waterfalls.

- Slightly lowered the sea level on the Empty Island.

- Fixed an issue where Gun IV series parameters were not displaying correctly.

- Fixed an issue where the name for Flame Grass wasn't displayed in Japanese.

- Fixed an issue where the ""Auto Furniture Assembly Machine"" was being used as a material for the ""Latest Automatic Assembler"".

- Fixed an issue where one-handed swords and spears became misaligned when equipped while wearing a Beast Hunter Coat.

- Fixed an issue where it was possible to walk through walls at certain points of the snowy mountain.

- Fixed an issue that turned the rank of certain items to 0.

- Fixed an issue where the minecart derailed at the start of a rail.

- Fixed an issue where buildings that could not be recovered would incorrectly react to the recovery rod.

- Tweaked an issue where the building placement error message would not disappear.

- The positioning of ""Citadel Hand Rail A,"" ""Citadel Hand Rail C,"" and ""Citadel Stair Rail A"" have been corrected.

- Fixed an issue where walls and floors would not break when attacked by enemies.

- Fixed an issue that ""4th Anniversary Monoment"" was not displayed in a guest player's screen in multiplayer.

- Fixed an issue where the ""Marauder's"" and ""Marauder Leader's"" enchantment fragments were not displayed on the list.

- Fixed an issue where enemy rage/fatigue status was not synchronized in multiplayer.

- Fixed an issue where certain effects would continue to display when the boss Messenger of God transitioned to its second phase.

- Fixed an issue where the fully automatic agricultural robot's progress would not be saved.

- Fixed an issue where the Alligator Turtle would not move.

- Fixed an issue where certain enemies would appear sideways.

Note: This is not fixing everything in a one batch. Only the enemies identified with this issues were fixed. If you discover other enemies or locations with the same issue, please report them to us.

- Fixed an issue where a Guard Machinegun Turret would aim at another Guard Machinegun Turret to shoot.

- Fixed the issue that you couldn't control a character after mounting other player's pet in multiplayer.

- Fixed an issue where you could not clear the main missions ""Memories of the Quicksand Labyrinth,"" ""Memories of the Labyrinth of Pollution,"" and ""Memories of the Ruin of the End.""

- Fixed an issue where safe areas in the dungeon ""Old Garden of Undead"" were not set correctly.

- Fixed an issue where the boss area countdown would start before the boss area was officially unlocked in the dungeon ""Old Garden of Undead.""