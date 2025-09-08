 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19896785
Update notes via Steam Community

Balancing changes

• The lowest level of thistle, clover and sage no longer require bamboo stakes. Also, all three plants now require a lower level stake.
• Slightly increase the time it takes to fill the watering can at the pump, so the animation looks more sensible.

Bug fixes

• Adjust the color of weathered femur shards to make them easier to see.
• Move some of the forager bones slightly so they are easier to see.
• Fix hogberries plant which was impossible to forage after you have built enough of the monument.
• Fix 'Deposit All' from backpack for venture items when viewing bank interface.
• Fix Wellambran's sword to be not visible during a cutscene as intended.
• Fix level up screen for woodcutter to have the correct message when you unlock new bamboo.
• Fix particles when filling the willow water trough with water.
• Fix 'E' shortcut in the ingredients bank.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2791441
macOS Depot 2791442
