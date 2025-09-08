Balancing changes• The lowest level of thistle, clover and sage no longer require bamboo stakes. Also, all three plants now require a lower level stake.
• Slightly increase the time it takes to fill the watering can at the pump, so the animation looks more sensible.
Bug fixes• Adjust the color of weathered femur shards to make them easier to see.
• Move some of the forager bones slightly so they are easier to see.
• Fix hogberries plant which was impossible to forage after you have built enough of the monument.
• Fix 'Deposit All' from backpack for venture items when viewing bank interface.
• Fix Wellambran's sword to be not visible during a cutscene as intended.
• Fix level up screen for woodcutter to have the correct message when you unlock new bamboo.
• Fix particles when filling the willow water trough with water.
• Fix 'E' shortcut in the ingredients bank.
Changed files in this update