8 September 2025 Build 19896484 Edited 8 September 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor hotfix for some major headaches.

- Fixed objectives in Grove Vault so you can once again pass them
- Fixed the Sigil Key locks not activating
- FIxed a minor wall in the caravan ambush level
- Added a sound effect and a visual indicator to the aegis rune if you leave its zone of control

