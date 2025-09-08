Minor hotfix for some major headaches.
- Fixed objectives in Grove Vault so you can once again pass them
- Fixed the Sigil Key locks not activating
- FIxed a minor wall in the caravan ambush level
- Added a sound effect and a visual indicator to the aegis rune if you leave its zone of control
Hotfix v. 1.3.2.2
Update notes via Steam Community
