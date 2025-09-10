Hello again Mom Savers!

This update brings our most complex level yet, a radiated town with multiple paths, each packed with unique themes and challenges that will even make Mom shiver as she drives through.

🔥Highlights

New Level : Our biggest and most complex so far, with branching routes and fresh mechanics.

New objective: Lower the bridge . The motorhome can’t cross until players figure out how to lower the bridge.

New objective: Destroy radiation pumps Some nasty polluted water is being pumped into the road, mom refuses to get the motorhome dirty. Destroy source of pollution to continue your journey.

New objective: Destroy the bank. Mom's needs to make a "withdraw" from the bank, she says is her retirement money. She refuses to continue until her kids get the money, one way or another.

New point of interest: Self storage warehouse. Abandoned units may hold loot… or an unpleasant surprise.



Besides the highlights, these are the changes included in this release

🆕Added

Added new component to create rope like behavior, used for cables and when lowering the bridge

Added VFX for green goo and radiated splat.

Added buoyancy effect for objects in water.

Added a Force Continue button on the game over flow so the server does not have to wait for a client

Added new ground textures, used mainly for the new level

Added custom laser particles for Bongo's weapon.

Added object pool for projectiles. This should help with performance

⚙️Changes

Changed level 04 to have many more enemies, making this a real rush level!

Enemies no longer spawn after level is completed.

Changes to pickable resource graphics.

Improved view transitions when going to and from the settings view to be faster and more snappy.

Changed meta map scale to fit all the levels in the region.

Changed ghost image when placing sentries or interactable (fuel barrels, scrap) to make them more noticeable.

Tweaked bullet trails.

Many changes to the amount of data we send over the network for enemies to reduce network lag.

Upgraded Unity version.

Changed volume probes in all levels, they where baking too much information and producing minimal visuals.

Removed unused packages and URP features

Meta Map light is now baked.



🔧 Fixes

Fixed portraits not animating

Fixed issue where players will remain laying down after revive.

Fixed muzzle flash not showing for player weapons.

Fixed smoke in missile silo.

Fixed storage container not updating in the clients.

Fixed road selector effect not showing properly.

Fixed lens distortion main menu.

Fixed some small environment objects having very tiny colliders.

Fixed enemy pathfinding not working when some obstacles were destroyed.





That’s it for this week’s release! We hope this new level feels different, offers higher replayability, and surprises you with fresh mechanics to make saving Mom even more challenging.

Until next time, for now some extra images for this update:



Mom's 4th favorite diner

They were normal bulls, until someone feed them...

Help save Mom by wishlisting today, she promises cookies if you do!*