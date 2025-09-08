A small patch with some changes and fixes:
- Ships spawn with batteries 75% filled.
- Antimatter drops a bit more often and is a bit cheaper at traders.
- Neutral traders appear a bit more often on the star map.
- Bugfix: shields were replaced by a random texture.
- Removed accidentally added coilgun and built-in mod from game.
Patch playtest-0.0.0.62 - bugfixes and balancing
