After two years of development, Heroes of the Seven Islands, the cRPG that I drew by hand on paper, is released on Steam.

In 2023, I started developing this game which is a tribute to classic role-playing games and franco-belgian comics. It was also an opportunity for me to learn how to draw using pencil and paper. It’s a solo dev experience, I tried to do all aspects of the game: programming, drawing, writing and so on.

As of today, the game contains 267 backgrounds and 789 sprites, drawn on hundreds of sheets of paper stacked next to my desk. For the soundtrack, I had the opportunity to work with Eric Shumaker (composer of Look Outside), iorekb and Castlewalker, to make 36 unique tracks.

I am glad to have been able to exchange ideas with so many people during the game's development. Their feedback helped me transform a somewhat clumsy game into a fantasy adventure that I am proud of today, and which I still enjoy playing (just paused the game to write this).

I hope you will enjoy Heroes of the Seven Islands, and can’t wait to have your feedback!