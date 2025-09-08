 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19896408 Edited 8 September 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • poisoned dice now don't deal damage if they're Resonance dice (all values same)
  • poison text effect a little tweaked (text strike-through when cancelled by Resonance)
  • catching an Animon with a Companion Shard that already exists as a starter, will now replace that starter (also replaces its known tricks with the wild one's)



Fixes

  • fixed Animons captured with Companion Shard not showing up as starters
  • fixed Soulblaze bar incorrectly charging when switching Animons, leading to a full bar but no actual Soulblaze
  • fixed Kalboo being a bit too Lucky and getting infinite re-rolls when repeatedly switching
  • fixed game freezing when quitting from pause menu
  • fixed quick switch prompts showing when there's only 1 Animon in the party

