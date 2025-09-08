Changes
- poisoned dice now don't deal damage if they're Resonance dice (all values same)
- poison text effect a little tweaked (text strike-through when cancelled by Resonance)
- catching an Animon with a Companion Shard that already exists as a starter, will now replace that starter (also replaces its known tricks with the wild one's)
Fixes
- fixed Animons captured with Companion Shard not showing up as starters
- fixed Soulblaze bar incorrectly charging when switching Animons, leading to a full bar but no actual Soulblaze
- fixed Kalboo being a bit too Lucky and getting infinite re-rolls when repeatedly switching
- fixed game freezing when quitting from pause menu
- fixed quick switch prompts showing when there's only 1 Animon in the party
Changed files in this update