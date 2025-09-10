📦 Update 1.0.3 - Scanner mistakes fix & bridge improvements! 📦

Hey Parcel Inspectors! This update brings some heavily requested fixes from the community: fixes to scanners causing mistakes in fully automated setups, and reducing bottlenecks caused by bridge conveyors. This update is a little light, but fixing these bugs has been an absolute nightmare to be honest! Now that the super nasty and time consuming issues are out of the way, I'm hoping to have 1.0.4 out within the next couple of weeks along with some new content!

🔍 Scanner Mistakes Fix

For those unaware, there has been an intermittent issue present which caused a very small number of parcels to be incorrectly scanned by scanners, causing mistakes to be output even with fully automated setups. This was an incredibly nasty bug to fix, as finding a consistent way to reproduce the issue was near-impossible. Thanks to help from the Discord community I was able to find a repro, and fix this problem. If you're still finding this issue is present do reach out, but hopefully now it should be resolved!

🌉 Bridger Conveyor Improvements

Bridger conveyors have been a pain-point for many players as they have failed to queue up parcels in the same way that straight or corner conveyors do, instead behaving like one single long conveyor. This has now been changed such that parcels will queue up along the bridge.

I also saw from the community that bridges were getting "stuck" after loading in from a save, or starting a new day, meaning you had to constantly go around unblocking stuck bridges. This should hopefully also now be resolved, as bridge conveyors have more sensibly colliders across their full length, rather than just at the top.

🛠️ Fixes

MAJOR: Fixed the issue where scanners incorrectly validated parcels sometimes , causing mistakes to be output in fully automated setups

Bridges now behave as if they are 3 separate pieces , allowing parcels to traverse them in the same way that parcels navigate straight/corner conveyors

Fixed bridges getting stuck after loading from save by adding new colliders across the full length of them

Added missing arrows to contents diverter conveyor

🤏 Tweaks

Added missing string into Korean translation

Added tweaks to various translations

Small change to improve stability on some systems

📅 Up Next

There a few outstanding bugs I'm looking to sort, namely joiner conveyors getting stuck, loaders being slow and sometimes causing infinite load/unload bugs with storage racks, and implementing a more robust save game backup system.

I'm also hoping to add some new stuff in the next update. Not sure what exactly that will be just yet, but hopefully something fun!

