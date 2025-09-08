Aspect Ratio has been forced to 16/9 in order to stop the second menu from breaking.
Steamdeck/Proton users should now not run into any issues.
Boss 3 side shots have now been nerfed in normal mode, speed remains the same in Harder difficulty
If the bug with Steamdeck persists, and that the second main menu doesn't function, please inform me about it and I'll do my best to try to repair it.
Thank you for your patience! Sorry for any inconvenience!
Patch 2.9.1 Minor patch + Hotfix!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3458341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update