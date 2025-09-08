 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19896235
Aspect Ratio has been forced to 16/9 in order to stop the second menu from breaking.
Steamdeck/Proton users should now not run into any issues.

Boss 3 side shots have now been nerfed in normal mode, speed remains the same in Harder difficulty

If the bug with Steamdeck persists, and that the second main menu doesn't function, please inform me about it and I'll do my best to try to repair it.

Thank you for your patience! Sorry for any inconvenience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3458341
