- Fixed an issue where the candy selection in Arcade Candy Machine mini game was not working after resetting choices (you had to move away and back)
- Fixes for the surveillance notes/journal getting broken ('?') on navigation and sometimes not being accessible
Minor bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
