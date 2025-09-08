 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19896064 Edited 8 September 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Dungeon Destroyer!
To make the game easier to play, we’ve implemented the following updates:

The item slot capacity is now visualized. For example, if you can carry up to 6 items, you’ll now see all 6 slots.

When at healing water spots or in the DungeonShop, you can now view a list of the items you currently own.

Enjoy the game! If you encounter any issues, please feel free to post them on the discussion board:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3596100/discussions/

Changed files in this update

Depot 3596101
