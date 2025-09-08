Thank you for playing Dungeon Destroyer!To make the game easier to play, we’ve implemented the following updates:The item slot capacity is now visualized. For example, if you can carry up to 6 items, you’ll now see all 6 slots.When at healing water spots or in the DungeonShop, you can now view a list of the items you currently own.Enjoy the game! If you encounter any issues, please feel free to post them on the discussion board: