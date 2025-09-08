Optimization: Building a fireplace instead of a brazier will activate the sprite's functionality.
Bug Fix: Empire time didn't flow when creating a new multiplayer game.
Value Adjustment: Ice Cellar's sapphire cost reduced from 2 per month to 1.
Bug Fix: Unlocking the second-to-last level of a pyramid would result in the "Pyramid Completed" achievement being considered achieved.
Bug Fix: Adjusting the UI scale in the settings screen at the start of the game would cause the tutorial window to automatically close.
Bug Fix: Educated residents would become uneducated after being resurrected.
Optimization: Dragons will now search for and attack enemies while hovering (e.g., over anthills, at the edge of a mountain, etc.).
New Feature: Added: Housing Statistics window.
New Feature: New items: Smoked fish and smoked meat, with shelf life increased to 10 years.
Value Adjustment: Smoked meat, pastries, and snacks added to the tech tree.
