Apologies for keeping everyone waiting! Thank you all for your love and support of "Coin Push RPG"!

These two major updates are thanks to your active feedback.

Here's a summary of the main new content:

1. \[New Coin Pusher Machine] We've decided to release this for FREE! Hope you all enjoy it!

2. \[Anime-style Assistant Girl DLC] This is a paid DLC, launchingwith an additional 10% discount! Get an super cute assistant girl for a single-digit price! (Includes 8 interactive actions like head pat, happy, and over 15 lines of Japanese and Chinese voice acting.)

Detailed Update Content

1. Added the \[Super Lucky Star] New Coin Pusher Machine - Free Update!

Players just need to update the base game to experience it!

Ps: The "big" coin tower you've all been asking for is here!

Rules Explanation:

① The turntable spins continuously. When a token lands in a UFO, you receive the reward corresponding to the UFO's color at the current pointer position.

② The number and winning color pointed to will light up on the corresponding level of the lighthouse on the left. After a level lights up, you receive the reward.

③ When you earn a Lucky Star, the transport chute accumulates one layer of tokens. After accumulating 50 layers, they are instantly generated onto the playfield.

④ When the Golden Ball is hit, the turntable starts a lottery draw. If the ball falls into a hole, you get the corresponding reward. (Includes a playfield clearance reward.)

2. Released \[Coin Push RPG - Ruri] DLC

(This DLC is a "Supporter Pack" for Coin Push RPG. The content is an Assistant Girl skin-type DLC. It contains no numerical values or anything that affects gameplay experience.)

DLC Content: Includes 8 interactive actions for the assistant girl (head pat, happy, etc.), and over 15 lines of Japanese and Chinese voice acting.

Introduction:

Name: Ruri / 神宮寺 琉璃

Gender: Female

Height: 165cm

Age: 18 (First year at a top private university / Newly elected Student Council President)

Background:

The sole heir to the Shinguuji conglomerate. Raised with an elite education from childhood, she lives in opulent conditions beyond most people's imagination. Her every move exudes the elegance and grace of a young lady from a prestigious family, recognized in social circles as the "perfect ojō-sama" (young lady). Her academic results consistently top the charts. With impeccable ability and a dignified yet approachable demeanor, she served as student council president in high school and was quickly elected again upon entering a top-tier university. She excels at strategy, coordination, and public speaking, earning the trust of teachers and the admiration of her peers.

However, this perfect young lady harbors a huge secret unknown to most—she is utterly obsessed with arcade coin pusher machines! It all started with a rare act of "rebellion" in her childhood when she sneaked into an arcade. She was completely captivated by the dazzling lights of a coin pusher, the clattering sound of coins, and the instant thrill. Since then, beyond high-end salons and private concerts, shabby or trendy arcades have become her "sanctuary" for releasing stress and seeking pure joy.

Personality:

In Public: The flawless student council president image. Confident, calm, rational, dignified with just the right amount of elegance and reserve. Her speech and conduct are impeccable. She handles affairs decisively and possesses strong leadership skills and a sense of responsibility. She holds herself to extremely high standards, with a slight tendency towards perfectionism and tsundere traits.

In Private (Arcade Mode): Once she enters the arcade, it's like a seal has been lifted! Her gaze becomes sharp and focused, her lips curl into an unconscious smile, and she might even show childlike excitement and tension ("Ah! So close! One more coin!").

In front of the coin pusher, she's no longer the lofty ojō-sama but a passionate player immersed in the game. She will clench her fist and whisper in triumph for a perfect push, or stomp her foot in frustration at a near miss (though she quickly returns to calm analysis