8 September 2025 Build 19895897 Edited 8 September 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The Experimental Branch has been updated to v1.01.00. To access this branch, right-click the game on Steam -> Properties -> Betas -> select experimental in the dropdown list.

In this update, enrolling in a degree or certificate creates a popup for choosing between full time and part time study. Part time studying will halve the hours required each month but double the total months required.

To accommodate this new feature, the activity hours for degrees and certificates has been changed from 40 to 30 hours - if you're using the activity limits settings for an education in existing saved games you may have to make adjustments.

Both education and jobs now show the current performance under their respective shortcuts so you can quickly see how things are going.

Also, the site activity windows have been reworked to show important information like remaining education/work hours this month.

