• Fixed bug that caused you to fly into the sky from grinds
• Fixed "Lipslide" spelling mistake in grind controls menu
• Fixed "Lipslide/Boardslide" input showing twice in controls menu
• Removed slower on-foot movement when on slopes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update