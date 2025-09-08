 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19895686
Update notes via Steam Community

• Fixed bug that caused you to fly into the sky from grinds

• Fixed "Lipslide" spelling mistake in grind controls menu

• Fixed "Lipslide/Boardslide" input showing twice in controls menu

• Removed slower on-foot movement when on slopes

Changed files in this update

Windows English SCOOT Content Depot 1494841
