8 September 2025 Build 19895539 Edited 8 September 2025 – 10:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Vincent now looks at the chicken in the tutorial.
  • Elevator sound effects added
  • Look at the player for some dialogue
  • Restrict walk path so you can’t walk over the chicken.
  • Elevator doors not touching the floor (small gap at the bottom) fixed
  • Using coffee on plants no longer loops its animation and gets added to your inventory.
  • Saving/Loading working correctly in the office scene.
  • Extended Fog and Fixed Statue Layer order in Outside Bar Scene.
  • Added Dialogue to Hammer pickup.
  • Janet Right Facing Mouth Animations fixed.

Windows English Depot 1707701
macOS English Depot 1707702
Linux English Depot 1707703
