- Vincent now looks at the chicken in the tutorial.
- Elevator sound effects added
- Look at the player for some dialogue
- Restrict walk path so you can’t walk over the chicken.
- Elevator doors not touching the floor (small gap at the bottom) fixed
- Using coffee on plants no longer loops its animation and gets added to your inventory.
- Saving/Loading working correctly in the office scene.
- Extended Fog and Fixed Statue Layer order in Outside Bar Scene.
- Added Dialogue to Hammer pickup.
- Janet Right Facing Mouth Animations fixed.
Patch Notes for Version 1.2.250908
