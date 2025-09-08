 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19895401 Edited 8 September 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Add: Teaching Library.
Fix: Map interface, incomplete display of monster entries.
Fix: Map interface, dice not appearing.
Fix: When removing cards from self-built deck, preview does not disappear.
Fix: Abnormal effect of [Make Fist].
Fix: Abnormal duration of buff status.
Fix: Abnormal effect of [Weak Point].
Fix: Abnormal effect of [Block].
Fix: Abnormal effect of [Battle Zeal].
Optimize: Optimization of the effect of [Concussive Blow].

Changed files in this update

