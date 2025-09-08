ADDED
- Support for MP3 format for SFXs and musics for mods. I strongly encourage every modder to update their mod and replace their WAV sound files with MP3 files to achieve significant RAM gains (over 90%).
CHANGED
- Multiplayer compat. version.
- You can now select units that are on top of one another in the map editor (air/ground on single tile).
- Mods graphics load process, over 85% RAM gains were achieved on average, reducing significantly RAM pressure from mods (tested on Napoleonic Wars mod).
FIXED
- Coral Sea campaign scenario as Axis was instant lost on turn 1.
- Recon units in trains could move twice.
Changed files in this update