POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
8 September 2025 Build 19895331
Update notes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • Support for MP3 format for SFXs and musics for mods. I strongly encourage every modder to update their mod and replace their WAV sound files with MP3 files to achieve significant RAM gains (over 90%).


CHANGED

  • Multiplayer compat. version.
  • You can now select units that are on top of one another in the map editor (air/ground on single tile).
  • Mods graphics load process, over 85% RAM gains were achieved on average, reducing significantly RAM pressure from mods (tested on Napoleonic Wars mod).


FIXED

  • Coral Sea campaign scenario as Axis was instant lost on turn 1.
  • Recon units in trains could move twice.

Changed files in this update

