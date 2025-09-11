Reincarnation part 2 is getting closer and closer, I don't dare promise any specific day. But i can say that the most time heavy part has been completed. All new items should be done, now it is new locations and enemies that is the the big thing left, and i already have the art ready for them.
Today's Changes
- Fixed a possible problem with death protection pill
- Fixed 'transcended' typo in Cultivation Manuals
- Fixed bounty settings saving on exit and launch
- Tier 10 Fire puppet should now have expected xp
- Fixed name of Tier 1 Water dungeon loot
- Fixed problem with immortal material box from shop, should now give water herbs.
- Sword Soul Artifacts effect should now be seen in stats, if not showing let me know.
- Should now let you buy auto bounty unlock in the shop without requiring a restart.
Changed files in this update