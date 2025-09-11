Today's Changes

Fixed a possible problem with death protection pill





Fixed 'transcended' typo in Cultivation Manuals





Fixed bounty settings saving on exit and launch





Tier 10 Fire puppet should now have expected xp





Fixed name of Tier 1 Water dungeon loot





Fixed problem with immortal material box from shop, should now give water herbs.





Sword Soul Artifacts effect should now be seen in stats, if not showing let me know.





Should now let you buy auto bounty unlock in the shop without requiring a restart.





Greetings fellow cultivators. Here is another batch of fixes and changes.Reincarnation part 2 is getting closer and closer, I don't dare promise any specific day. But i can say that the most time heavy part has been completed. All new items should be done, now it is new locations and enemies that is the the big thing left, and i already have the art ready for them.