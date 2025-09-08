Hello, players! I'm Qiuhe, the developer of "Ocean Current Punk". It's been a while since we last met. Today, we are going to release the 1.8 version update.

Last month, we restarted the update plan and launched the "Adventure" DLC. We are truly grateful for the experience and support from our friends. The upcoming updates will also include updates for the Adventure DLC. Please stay tuned.

In August, I redid several "neglected" characters. I hope you'll like them. At the same time, I have been continuously optimizing based on player feedback. Currently, the overall gameplay experience has been greatly improved. I'm looking forward to your experience. Without further ado, let's take a look at what has been done!

Character Changes

Change all the crew attacks to bullets to increase the playability. Robot redo Robots can be upgraded with gears to enhance their movement speed, strength, intelligence, and charm. Robot removes the Lightning passive. Robots gain the ability of electromagnetic wireless charging and slowly restore their stamina (energy points). Robots remove hunger and thirst, only requiring energy points. The negative leakage of the robot is changed to: leakage may occur only when the humidity value is reached. Remove the special events of Schmel and the engineer Redo Engineer Traits Redo Milan's (Beggar) traits Reconstructing random events for characters

Island Room

New random house generation algorithm: Generate the house framework (including walls, locked doors, and wooden floors) Place important buildings and resources: You can first generate some treasure chests, skeletons, boxes, etc. to fill in. Optimize the fog and collision barriers to prevent crew members from passing through directly. Optimizing the wall should impede bullets. Fix archive compatibility issues Enemies generated in the room: zombies, spider nests, skeleton men, etc. Relocate the old camp: Some food and traveler's diaries can be obtained from the previous camp, which has now been moved to the new house. Recreate the magma fissures (as land masses), and the terrain will impede players. Optimize the story-specific traits of the exclusive land: Abyss, Misty Mushroom Tree. Modify the land and remove some special effects.

Update

Optimize the Mod framework: Optimize the framework, support Harmony patches, and improve mod examples. Optimized Rope Pirate (Optimized Rope) Adventure Mode: Players are allowed to click and long press simultaneously to work. Adventure Mode: Color change reminder when the character sprints. Reconstruct the audio effect system Adjusting winter fishing (no catch) Adjust the building blueprint recipe (with no more than 3 types of materials) Adjust resources: Discard fish oil (replace with whale oil) Redesign the nautical chart pointer: change it to a cursor and a floating tooltip panel. Revised crew member falling overboard event: After a crew member falls overboard, they will only be wet, have a fear buff, and lose their equipment. Improve the prompt for building consumable materials: for example, the consumable requirements for the Fungus Culture Dish (alcohol), and the same applies to other buildings. Improve the resource view: Add a "All" button (magnifying glass icon): Clicking it will display the "All Resources Preview" panel at the lower left corner, and it supports star marking and search. Newly added hotkeys for switching perspectives (T) and being on alert (Y). Adjust the weights of islands (increase the weights of rare islands such as volcanic, glacial, and peat islands) Adjust the role label block: Change the color block next to the role avatar to a color circle. Improve the building processing panel: Add a "Maintain" button: Allows resource processing to be changed to maintaining n quantities (and add a new maintain setting window) Optimize fishing catches to increase hermit crabs. Optimize the display of character positions, including health bars and names. Optimize the UI for creating the world. Optimize cursor information: Display "Unknown" when in fog (no longer display entity information). Also, display sea area information when there are no entities within the field of view. Additionally, add the display of temperature and other information. Optimize the art of the spider lair: Add some spider web plots. Optimize the mechanism of the sea scorpion: Change the nest to a wooden structure in water and add biological animations. Optimize the sunken ship area Optimize the tech tree to highlight the nodes currently under research, including their names and secrets. The same applies to similar cases. Optimize the database search function of the technology tree: include descriptive text to enhance search capabilities. Optimized resource star marking: Even if the number of marked items is zero, it should still be permanently displayed. Optimize the player feedback mechanism Optimization Tutorial: If a fire breaks out, extinguish it immediately until the fire-fighting tutorial, similar to invincibility in battle. Optimize the world boss enhancement mechanism: Enhancement (with a limit on the number of challenges), and display the enhancement count icon at the same time. Optimize the interaction of multi-layer structures, only recognize the buildings of the current layer, and clicking can only view the current layer. Optimized processing panel: Furnace. These processing panels highlight the items currently in operation. Optimized medical bed: If ischemia occurs, it will not resume until fully recovered. There is no limit to sleep time. Additionally, it increases the demand for electricity. Optimize the (merman) lair mechanism: When the merman's home is dismantled, the merman will attack. (This mechanism is generally applied to all lairs) Optimize the character resource usage panel: The panel for using items and equipment supports previewing status, equipment, and other information. Optimize character panel: Redesign the information status bar and create an independent equipment bar. Optimize the character panel: Add buttons for eating, using, and wearing. Optimize the preview of daily and other character icons: Add character name prompts to the icons. Optimize the reset button: Allow reset when crew members are stuck on the island, but impose a penalty. Optimize character expressions Optimize the side quest prompt panel: Display quest requirements Optimize side quests: Merge resource-consuming and resource-owning tasks. Fix the issue of chart display deviation at different resolutions. Fix the bug where the "Reset Button" on the skill panel also clears the inspiration count. Fix the maritime transportation task: It's still too close-range, resulting in the transported goods sometimes reaching the target object even when they are quite far apart. Fixed the bug where the meteorite repeatedly moved when the frame rate was low, and also fixed the issue that the "Dome" could not effectively defend. Fix the anomaly where the talents of the crew members are lost after resurfacing from a dive. Fix the issue where the subtitle display is incorrect when unlocking multiple endings. Fix the bug of infinite player suction in the swamp under energy-saving mode (energy-saving collision detection bug) Fix the bug where the space reinforcements do not attack (expand the types of attacks) Fix the bug where the drone doesn't respawn after death and the bug where it flies very far directly to the coordinates after loading a save. The deck was repaired and not damaged, but the building on it still shows the bug of leakage. Fix the bug that causes already launched satellites to become launch-ready when loading a saved game. Remove the cutscenes. (It's better to be concise.) Rename the project and assembly to "OceanPunk" and improve the archive patch program. Remove the crew log (while keeping the character relationships intact)

(English localization seems unable to match the images. I'm sorry. I will pay attention to this issue.)