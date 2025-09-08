Boats
You can now decorate boats! You'll be able to customize the bow, the stern and the mast. There's also a brand new request involving boats. Just select the boat to the south of the island to get started!
Windows
New attic-style windows have been added! Just set the wall height to low, and you’ll be able to place them (you'll find them in the "Construction" category). There are both straight and curved versions to choose from!
New items
There's new windows, but also a lot of new objects to use while creating custom objects. Like ornamental corners, shapes and new sphere types.
Thanks again for sending your feedback and comments! It's truly a joy to be able to grant the wishes of the community and add new features to the game. Here's the full changelog:
Changes & improvements
“Samples” pages limited to maximum available
“Workshop” pages set to unlimited
Select any part of the camper or boat to customize
Editor maximum level height increased to 20
Editor level height now respects snapping settings
Improved environment transparency
Updated game shortcut icon
Updated fireflies icon
Fixes
Corrected camera panning speed with gamepad
Resolved palm trees clipping into larger rooms
Effects now render correctly behind glass
Fixed loading Workshop dioramas from the title screen
Fixed colors for cabinet, and carpet tile
Fixed missing back side for hanging photographs
Fixed rendering of guidelines in editor
New items
3× Roof window (Construction)
3× Roof window curved (Construction)
3× Roof window steep (Construction)
Unlockable item for completing new request (Accessories)
New items (Editor)
12× Ornamental corners (Corners, a new category)
14× Flat shapes (Shapes, a new category)
Rounded triangle (Primitives)
Sphere with bottom squashed A (Primitives)
Sphere with bottom squashed B (Primitives)
Changed files in this update