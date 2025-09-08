 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19895173 Edited 8 September 2025 – 09:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Boats

You can now decorate boats! You'll be able to customize the bow, the stern and the mast. There's also a brand new request involving boats. Just select the boat to the south of the island to get started!

Windows

New attic-style windows have been added! Just set the wall height to low, and you’ll be able to place them (you'll find them in the "Construction" category). There are both straight and curved versions to choose from!

New items

There's new windows, but also a lot of new objects to use while creating custom objects. Like ornamental corners, shapes and new sphere types.

Thanks again for sending your feedback and comments! It's truly a joy to be able to grant the wishes of the community and add new features to the game. Here's the full changelog:

Changes & improvements

  • “Samples” pages limited to maximum available

  • “Workshop” pages set to unlimited

  • Select any part of the camper or boat to customize

  • Editor maximum level height increased to 20

  • Editor level height now respects snapping settings

  • Improved environment transparency

  • Updated game shortcut icon

  • Updated fireflies icon

Fixes

  • Corrected camera panning speed with gamepad

  • Resolved palm trees clipping into larger rooms

  • Effects now render correctly behind glass

  • Fixed loading Workshop dioramas from the title screen

  • Fixed colors for cabinet, and carpet tile

  • Fixed missing back side for hanging photographs

  • Fixed rendering of guidelines in editor

New items

  • 3× Roof window (Construction)

  • 3× Roof window curved (Construction)

  • 3× Roof window steep (Construction)

  • Unlockable item for completing new request (Accessories)

New items (Editor)

  • 12× Ornamental corners (Corners, a new category)

  • 14× Flat shapes (Shapes, a new category)

  • Rounded triangle (Primitives)

  • Sphere with bottom squashed A (Primitives)

  • Sphere with bottom squashed B (Primitives)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2212672
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link