Boats

You can now decorate boats! You'll be able to customize the bow, the stern and the mast. There's also a brand new request involving boats. Just select the boat to the south of the island to get started!

Windows

New attic-style windows have been added! Just set the wall height to low, and you’ll be able to place them (you'll find them in the "Construction" category). There are both straight and curved versions to choose from!

New items

There's new windows, but also a lot of new objects to use while creating custom objects. Like ornamental corners, shapes and new sphere types.

Thanks again for sending your feedback and comments! It's truly a joy to be able to grant the wishes of the community and add new features to the game. Here's the full changelog:

Changes & improvements

“Samples” pages limited to maximum available

“Workshop” pages set to unlimited

Select any part of the camper or boat to customize

Editor maximum level height increased to 20

Editor level height now respects snapping settings

Improved environment transparency

Updated game shortcut icon

Updated fireflies icon

Fixes

Corrected camera panning speed with gamepad

Resolved palm trees clipping into larger rooms

Effects now render correctly behind glass

Fixed loading Workshop dioramas from the title screen

Fixed colors for cabinet, and carpet tile

Fixed missing back side for hanging photographs

Fixed rendering of guidelines in editor

New items

3× Roof window (Construction)

3× Roof window curved (Construction)

3× Roof window steep (Construction)

Unlockable item for completing new request (Accessories)

New items (Editor)