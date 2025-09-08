In version 1.1, I introduced a new mechanic of forward-facing armor that only applies when a shot hits the front third of your ship. Since then, there have been reports of it not quite working correctly.Well, today I got around to investigating these reports and indeed, I made a basic vector math mistake and the forward-facing armor was applied to the back third of the ship, not the front. Oops. Fixed now!I also added a little icon next to the damage numbers for when the front armor actually triggers, so you can see it working: