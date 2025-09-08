This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Elders,

Welcome back! After some vacation time, I'm excited to bring dotAGE to new heights with the next updates!

Let's first take a look again at the current roadmap:

We now are coming close to the Research Update, renamed "Recall Update", and you can try it on the experimental branch!

How to join experimental

Any player can join experimental just by selecting it from the beta branches.

Right click on dotAGE on Steam, go to Properties -> Betas, and select "experimental" under Beta Participation!

Your save games are kept, and you can try the new features right away,

So, why the title? Here comes a new big feature: Recalls!

The Recalls

I know, the memory of the Elders is not good, and sometimes they might make things up, so why not backtrack too? With all the new buildings I added in the last two years, and the addition of Folkways, I feel that it is time to allow some more layaway in your research trees.

Introducing Recalls! Recalls are a special resource that is very rare, and allows you to either choose a different building in the tree, or reroll a boon choice.

Do you remember the preview window I talked about in the last update? Well, you can use that window also to re-select buildings, provided you have a Recall available! This lets you customize your research tree to better fight the Apocalypse, even if just a little.

This is limited to a few changes per game, as it can be a very strong help! You can get a Recall either by:

Getting 1 once you unlock the mechanic in the Memories

Getting it as a Boon

Getting it in a rare powerful event

Note that some buildings are now required by others to appear, and this is now shown in the research tree as "key buildings", which might disable the recall effects to make sure you do not create some unusable combinations!

I'm pretty happy with how this turned out, as this required a lot of internal changes, and I tried several versions on a "reroll mechanic" for months before deciding on this one. Try it, and let me know what you think!

A Starting Village Boon!

This is an idea that has been poking in my heads for a lot of time now, and I decided it was time to add it! A new boon choice is now in the game when you start a new village, with 6 new boons dedicated to it! This can be helpful to steer your early game towards a specific strategy and thus making early game more varied.

This takes the place of the existing Persistence Bonus, as I realized that it did not work as intended. It was supposed to push players to embrace the randomness of the game by rewarding, but those that like to reroll just did so anyway, grumblingly, grumbling about the missed bonus. So, I decided to remove that bonus and instead rebalance the early game a bit to allow more leeway!

Custom Game Modifiers!

Now, it is fun to make things for players that love dotAGE, but would we also think about those that hate it? Of course!

Introducing Custom Game Modifiers, which allow players to start games with some custom rules if they so prefer.

Beware: these games won't be tracked on the high score tables, and some of the achievements (now identified with a red Challenge Trophy icon) are not available.

The Seeded Run option was already implemented and it has been merged into this new system.

I plan to add more custom modifiers as I work on the next updates (I am prototyping a few!), for this version, the first custom rules I implemented are tied to the Research and the new Recall feature:

Clairvoyance

So, some of you want to just play civilization, but have already 1k hours on all of them from 1 to 6, or even 7, is that so?

Well then, I added a Clairvoyance option for you, which makes the whole Research Tree visible from the start! The game plays very differently with this option turned on, as you do not have to guess anymore at what to build and can plan from the beginning. Will this stand the test of time?

Infinite Recalls

Now that Recalls are in, I also added a mode that lets you have Infinite Recalls, which means you will be able to completely select your research tree (apart from the starting knowledge, just reroll in that case, would you?).

If you wanted to try out some specific combination of buildings for your story, you can now do so safely!

Let me know what you think of these, and what other modifiers you'd like to see implemented!

More!

Alongside this and the previously explained Research Tree changes, the update brings many fixes, balance updates, and even a new building to make sure you stop skipping Poisoning in the memories!

Here are some highlights:

Added a new Building to the Poisoning memory because too many players would refuse to unlock it

A lot of changes to Buildings to make them more varied, and some buffs and nerfs to add

Soil now won't affect Plants anymore, as it was pretty unintuitive, making the early food push a bit harder for experienced players (this is compensated by the new boons, let me know what you think!)

Unlocked but not encountered events now show all their data apart from the effect, adding to the mystery

More buildings now light up during the night (Tents, Grills, Barbecues, and all stuff that looks like it should!)

How to lure Folks is now cleaner, as Folks now can a resource they Love and one they are Offended By, and will lure respectively good or bad events!

Dad Automation has been completely redesigned!

Remember that this might be subject to changes during this experimental phases, in the coming weeks.

And that's hit! Jump into the Experimental Branch and tell me what you think! Have fun!

- Michele

FULL CHANGELOG

V 1.8.0 EXPERIMENTAL

New feature: Recalls

Added a new Memory, one rare Recall resource, and three new events tied to the new Recall feature

All stories start with 1 Recall. More can be obtained with some rare events, or Boons.

Building Recall: You can now spend the Recall resource to select a different building in the tree for the same slot

Boon Reroll: You can spend the Recall resource to reroll Boons, once per choice







New feature: Story Modifiers

Added Story Modifiers to customize your game with special rules (no score tracking or Challenge achievements however!)

New Story Modifier: Infinite Recalls - choose all the Buildings that will appear in the story

New Story Modifier: Clairvoyance - view the complete research tree from the start







New feature: Starting Boons

Removed persistence bonus, now replaced with a Starting Boon for everybody, obtained once you unlock Boons

Reduced start food on the map for all elders to 80%, once you unlock the Starting Boons

Previous Knowledge: Now adds 6 instead of 4 Knowledge

Lower Temperature: Now adds 6 instead of 4 Cold

Hidden Food: Now adds 14 instead of 10 Berries

Experimental Sticks: new Boon. Gain 3 wood whenever a research is completed.

Newborn Feasts: new Boon. Gain 2 Health whenever a Pippin is born.

Crunchy Snacks: new Boon. Gain 3 Apples whenever a Pip Dwelling is built

Careful Harvests: new Boon. Gain 2 Seeds whenever a Crop is completely harvested.

Fishing Mastery: new Boon. All Fishers production is multiplied by 1.5







Research UX Revision

UX: You can now toggle the current research on/off

UX: Added research tree queuing, by holding SHIFT or using the new button on the screen

UI: Once you unlock the Research Randomization memory, you can now preview the buildings in a slot in the research tree

UI: Buildings will show in the preview panel why they cannot be selected

UI: If a slot has only one building available, it will be automatically previewed

UI: Research slots won't show resources that are unavilable in that run (for example, elder-specific ones)

UI: Pressing right-click on the 'Research To Be Selected' button will now dismiss it

UX: You can now avoid selecting a new building to research, and instead pile up knowledge

UI: Overflow points are now shown in the research bar if nothing is selected for research

UI: Buildings that are forced due to elder selection now have a green border around them

UI: If a slot cannot be reached as all buildings inside are of other elders, the slot will have a specific elder icon and tooltip

UI: The last researched building is now shown in the research bar if nothing is selected

UI: Added a separate 'research can be performed' icon on the side when you skip research

UI: Improved arrows placement

Settings: added option to skip having to select a research at all







UX

Menus: Revised placement of Story Deletion buttons to be clearer

Menus: Added a button to delete the current story in the 'Current Story' screen

Menus: Added Story Modifiers panel

Menus: Redone Elder traits to be cleaner

Hints: Added new Welcome to Folkways hint

Menus: Redone list-item system to be more performant and avoid weird placements

Buildings: You can now see the output when hovering on ruined buildings to identify them (very useful for Ronomy!)

Buildings: When a building becomes abandoned due to your building choices, a warning is shown

Agepedia: Unlocked but not encountered elements now show their name, so you can have a hint at what they do

Agepedia: Unlocked but not encountered events now show all their data apart from the effect

Agepedia: Added a new filter to show known/encountered/locked elements

Agepedia: Terrains are now unlocked when the relevant Task is unlocked (so that you know what the Task does)

Memories: Boons that are unlocked now always show their name even if the effect is not known

Graphics: More buildings now light up during the night (Tents, Grills, Barbecues, and all stuff that looks like it should!)

Highscores: Improved highscores view







Balance: Buildings

Added a new Building to the Poisoning memory, because too many players would refuse to unlock it

Soil: Now does not give a bonus to Plants anymore, but only Crops

Building path requirements are now more consistent in general (hidden information, nothing visually changes for players)

Some Folk buildings are now required to appear if their dwelling is available, instead of being optional

Hay Collector is now the key building for Hay, not Hay Dryer

Herbal Altar now does not require Hay Collector to appear

Soy Field and Soy Milk Maker now always appear together

Seeds Mill and Seed Field now always appear together

All Burials now do not have the Structure trait anymore

Greater Altar: Wood cost from 21 to 20, because it looked weird

Herbal Altar: Added Hemp cost of 4. Wood cost from 10 to 8

Infusion Shrine: Added Hemp cost of 8. Added Stone cost of 4. Wood cost from 20 to 8.

Water Shrine: Wood cost from 30 to 40. Stone cost from 6 to 0.

Mountain Shrine: Wood cost from 30 to 20. Stone cost from 6 to 15.

Mountain Temple: Stone cost from 20 to 30. Removed Plank cost. Added Brick cost of 10.

Bird Hunter: Can now also hunt Wild Chicken (with an ouput of 3)

Fruit Infuser: No longer requires water

Metal Extractor: Now also produces 1 Gold from 10 Stones

Manure Burner: Bonus for connecting pavement is now a requirement. Output Heat from 40 to 50.

Brothel: Redesigned. Now does not scale anymore with Bourgeoise, but requires Bourgeoise closeby. Now also requires Flower, and produces maximum 60 Serenity.

Driftwood Refuge: now has trait Road 1, Ink cost from 3 to 4

Verdant Shelter: now has trait Road 1, Seeds cost from 4 to 6

Orange Tree: Depletion value from 20 to 10. Output from 5 to 6. Water from 3 to 5.

Pear Tree: Output from 5 to 4. Seeds from 10 to 4

Algae Collector: Ouput from 2 Herb to 3 Herb. Stone cost from 1 to 2.

Medicinal Herb Field: Turns to grow from 5 to 4. Water cost from 1 to 5. Seed cost from 3 to 4. Now produces during Autumn and Winter instead of Summer and Autumn.

Rice Field: Now susceptible to Flooding

Turnip Field: Turns to grow from 5 to 6

Wood Stack: Build cost from 4 to 6 Wood

Large Signpost: Build cost from 3 to 5 Wood

Mender's Hut: Herb recipe maximum value from 1 -> 9 to 1 -> 7

Stone Well: Stone cost from 4 to 8

Huge Spring: Wood cost from 7 to 12

Mender's Cottage: Herb recipe maximum value from 1 -> 15 to 1 -> 12

Stone Extractor: Now produces a base of 16 per turn instead of 8. Now requires Brykemakers instead of Stonecutters. Build cost from 5 Stone to 10 Stone, and from 4 Planks to 6 Bricks

Fruit Infuser: Recipe changed from 1 Fruit -> 1 Infusion to 3 Fruits -> 1 Infusion over 2 Turns, but now gets a bonus of 1 when close to a Health-maker. Now requires to be placed close to Fruit-makers.

Bandage Desk: Input cost from 1 Paper to 2 Paper. Now requires a Paper-maker closeby.

Ink Physician: Output from 2 to 1, but gains a bonus of 1 when close to Health-maker. Now requires an Ink-maker closeby.

Barbecue and Great Barbecue: Hunting requirement converted to Bonus, so to not make them abandoned if hunters are disabled

Water Mill: Wood cost from 15 to 30. Stone cost from 6 to 0.

Seeds Mill: Stone cost from 6 to 3, Wood cost from 15 to 10

Rain Mill: Redesigned to now get a bonus for each Water-producer at distance 1, and be more input-efficient compared to Wind Mill

Bakery: Wood build cost from 6 to 12

Milk Bakery: Flour input cost for the Hard Bread recipe from 1 to 2

Straw Bales Factory: Wood build cost from 6 to 0. Stone input cost from 8 to 10

Straw Bales Factory: Now has a recipe to make Glop from Hay and Water

Tannery: Leather output from 5 to 4. Wood build cost reduced from 6 to 0. Added Plank build cost of 3.

Leatherworks: Plank build cost from 4 to 6

Ink Tailor: now requires a Ink producer closeby instead of a Social building

Performer's Stall: Removed Enhancing bonus. Bonus from a Social building reduced to 1. Added bonus of +1 from a Leisure building.

Juggler's Stall: Now requires 1 Tool as input to produce. Output from 6 to 8. Enhancement bonus reduced from 3 to 2.

Wrestling Arena: Removed Bonus with Social Building. Base output from 3 to 5. Added a new Recipe that uses Rope to produce Hope

Wrestling Ring: Removed Bonus with Social Building. Base output from 6 to 10. Added a new Recipe that uses Rope to produce Hope

Wargaming Table: Base output from 8 to 10

Aqua Park: Output from 20+5X to 25+5X

Squeezer: Now requires a Farmer instead of a Fisher (because my humour was misunderstood, and that's because it was bad)

Spirit Burner: Input from 2 Spirits to 1 Spirit

Spirit Burner: Now requires a Smith instead of an Artisan

Alcohol Heater: Input from 2 Spirits to 1 Spirit

Surgeon: Plank cost from 4 to 7

Seeds Extractor: Redesigned. Rmoved Milk and Vegetable recipe. Added special Chestnut recipe. Removed bonus from dwellings. Wood cost from 7 to 8.

Hemp processor: Redesigned. Removed Milk and Fruit recipe. Now only uses Vegetables. Now gets a bonus for each Vegetable maker instead of Fruit maker. Copper bar cost from 3 to 2.

Squeezer: Now always appears with Milky Bakery. Memory unlocked with Cows. Replaced 6 Wood cost with 2 Stone Cost.











Balance: Events

Boon - Empty Glades: Bonus reduced to 1 every 3 instead of 1 every 2

Events that give Knowledge can now appear even if no building is being researched

Mini events: Leather can now appear as a mini-bonus without having to unlock Cows beforehand

Boons: Added missing Boon tag to some events







Balance: Folks

All Folks now have a set of resources they love and a set they hate, which lures good or bad events Nature's Ally: Minimum level reduced from 4 to 3, making Dryads appear a bit earlier A cat joins: Decreased rarity from 2 to 1, as Cats have it harder due to their breeding requirements A real boy: won't list Choice as a trait anymore (as you have no choice, he decides!) Bad Dwarf events now require Iron or Copper bars to appear, not any Bar Woodpips no longer have a soul











Balance: Elders

Dad Automation redesign: Automating professionals now also requires 5 food (either Coal, or Advanced Tools)

Dad Automation redesign: Automated Pips do not eat anything anymore

Dad Automation redesign: Automated Pips now count for Overpipulation

Dad Automation redesign: Improved Agepedia notes about Automation

Trisavolo: Now forced to find Goat Pen

Trisavolo: Lazy Summer now targets Dwarves only

Trisavolo: New trait that makes Cobblestones count as Stones tiles

All Elders now start with a mix of male and female Pips (visual only, to create more variation!)



Balance: Achievements & Score

Score for resources reduced from 0.1 to 0.05s

Challenge achievements (Special Wins, and Hard Wins) are now treated separately

Using a run modifier now does not disable all achievements, but only Challenge achievements

Playing in Relax mode now disables Challenge achievements







Balance: Memories

Moved memories around to provide a better flow

Shaman: now unlocked earlier so to basically garauntee she'll be unlocked after you almost win once

Yugong: now unlocked earlier

Beer: now unlocked after Shaman

Birds: now unlocked much later

Pig: now unlocked after Shaman

Creative Protection: now unlocked after Shaman

More Boons: now unlocked before Yugong (much earlier than before)

Cow: now unlocked after Yugong

More Traits: now unlocked after Yugong

Super Charge: now unlocked before Yugong (much earlier than before)

Goats: now unlocked before Dwarves

Gold: now unlocked a bit earlier

Gardens: now unlocked after Captain

Fields: now unlocked after Dwarf

Rabbit Shearer: now unlocked with Sheep (otherwise the wool cannot be used)

Seeds Mill now unlocked with Fields







Bugfixes