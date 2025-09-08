While I’m working on controller support and console porting, I decided to release a small patch. In addition to fixing some non-critical bugs, it also includes a new localization. Hungarian language has been added to the game thanks to the player with the nickname — ElCid.
Thank you all for your patience. There’s still a lot of work ahead, and I hope I’ll be able to delight you with something bigger soon.
Version 1.17
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update