8 September 2025 Build 19895021 Edited 8 September 2025 – 19:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
While I’m working on controller support and console porting, I decided to release a small patch. In addition to fixing some non-critical bugs, it also includes a new localization. Hungarian language has been added to the game thanks to the player with the nickname — ElCid.

Thank you all for your patience. There’s still a lot of work ahead, and I hope I’ll be able to delight you with something bigger soon.

Changed files in this update

