This is one of our biggest updates yet, bringing a new interface, better character tools, and microtransaction prep. Here’s what’s new:
🖥️ Full UI Refactor – New custom title bar + redesigned Character Selection screen.
📦 Unified Client – Settings, Store, Character Selection, Creation & Edit are now all in one main window.
💎 Microtransactions (in testing) – Pal Point purchases are implemented and will go live after final tests.
📝 Expanded Personality Descriptions – From 256 → 512 characters for deeper customization.
🎚️ Improved Adjustment Controls – More precise character tweaking.
🎥 Camera Options – Choose Orthographic or Perspective, with improved character tracking.
🔄 Reset Character – Instantly reset position & scale if things go wrong.
🙈 Use/Hide Character – Hide your character without closing the app.
📌 Tray Icon Update – Always on Top moved to the tray for quicker access.
🚀 Update now and enjoy a more polished, flexible, and user-friendly Pal Engine!
Be the first to get news, updates, support, or just show off your Pal!
✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.6 (2025-09-08) ✨
