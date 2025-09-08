 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19894922 Edited 8 September 2025 – 11:39:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is one of our biggest updates yet, bringing a new interface, better character tools, and microtransaction prep. Here’s what’s new:

🖥️ Full UI Refactor – New custom title bar + redesigned Character Selection screen.
📦 Unified Client – Settings, Store, Character Selection, Creation & Edit are now all in one main window.
💎 Microtransactions (in testing) – Pal Point purchases are implemented and will go live after final tests.
📝 Expanded Personality Descriptions – From 256 → 512 characters for deeper customization.
🎚️ Improved Adjustment Controls – More precise character tweaking.
🎥 Camera Options – Choose Orthographic or Perspective, with improved character tracking.
🔄 Reset Character – Instantly reset position & scale if things go wrong.
🙈 Use/Hide Character – Hide your character without closing the app.
📌 Tray Icon Update – Always on Top moved to the tray for quicker access.

🚀 Update now and enjoy a more polished, flexible, and user-friendly Pal Engine!

Be the first to get news, updates, support, or just show off your Pal!
👉

https://discord.com/invite/wS9xPRcS4s

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3868881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link