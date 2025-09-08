This is one of our biggest updates yet, bringing a new interface, better character tools, and microtransaction prep. Here’s what’s new:



🖥️ Full UI Refactor – New custom title bar + redesigned Character Selection screen.

📦 Unified Client – Settings, Store, Character Selection, Creation & Edit are now all in one main window.

💎 Microtransactions (in testing) – Pal Point purchases are implemented and will go live after final tests.

📝 Expanded Personality Descriptions – From 256 → 512 characters for deeper customization.

🎚️ Improved Adjustment Controls – More precise character tweaking.

🎥 Camera Options – Choose Orthographic or Perspective, with improved character tracking.

🔄 Reset Character – Instantly reset position & scale if things go wrong.

🙈 Use/Hide Character – Hide your character without closing the app.

📌 Tray Icon Update – Always on Top moved to the tray for quicker access.



🚀 Update now and enjoy a more polished, flexible, and user-friendly Pal Engine!



