Update 3.20 is here and we’ve made changes to our Balanced Blitz Dice in larger battles and released our first ever Community Map Pack.
Major Improvements
Balanced Blitz Dice Changes
Blitz dice logic has been completely overhauled and should be more balanced and more predictable. Read a dev diary on changes here.
Bot Out & Surrender Flow Updates: We’ve fixed bugs and cleaned up logic pertaining to bot out.
Missing players, surrendered and permanently botted out players should all be flagged correctly in the UI.
Neutral AI should no longer force you to wait for a surrendering player to bot out before skipping their turn.
Botting out rules have been simplified: players will bot out permanently after two full turns of inactivity.
Defeating the final human player will no longer end the game early. Players can still surrender when they are the last human player for full RP gains.
Read a Steam article on these changes here.
New Content
Community Map Pack
Unleash your strategy on winning maps selected from the RISK community’s first-ever Map Design Competition, brought to life by SMG Studio. Battle through deep caves, futuristic cityscapes, drained lake beds, and alt-history worlds in a diverse map pack built for every kind of commander.
Abandoned Crystal Mines
Abandoned by its former residents, these ancient mines hold secrets and magic for those brave enough to claim them. Dare you venture in? Designed by community member Afotika.
Continents: 9
Territories: 56
Crown of the Skies
The crown jewel of the Misty Kingdom, boasting varied districts for artists, traders, and workers alike. Designed by community member SerakHawk.
Continents: 8
Territories: 54
Drained Great Lakes
The largest glacial lakes in the world have dried up! Fight for conquest and control from Milwaukee to Toronto. Designed by community member Jamoz.
Continents: 10
Territories: 53
Terraformed Venus
Having beaten your foes on Earth, you now battle on Venus. Can you defeat your enemies once more? Designed by community member Remix GameYT.
Continents: 10
Territories: 79
General Improvements
We’ve done a sweep of our camera bounds for all maps. Maps should always let you scroll all the way out, and scroll far enough to easily interact with outer territories.
Users who skip the tutorial should no longer be prompted to do the tutorial again when logging onto a new device (Steam only).
Bugfixes
Fixed the neutral AI surrender bug (see more above)
Kerning improved with many title fonts throughout the app
Numpad enter key should work for troop movement now, not just attacks
Returning from an ad, or giving tracking consent shouldn’t cause sound to overlap and stutter
Fixed issue where Secret Missions could show oddly phrased objectives on certain maps
Replaying a scenario won’t set up your next game as a solo game
Closed a loophole that allowed kicked players to rejoin lobbies occasionally
Minimising/maximising the app will no longer confirm a troop placement
VIP users who set their badge to private can still see other badges
Fixed UI overlap on the end game screen
AI players should never appear mute in the lobby 🤖💬
Fixed broken achievements:
Veteran
Making Connections
Fixed territory cards showing incorrect territories:
Command and Controller
Africa Advanced
Mother of all Boards
Greece
Seagrog’s Fortress
Fixed connections on the following maps:
Australia Advanced
New Zealand Advanced
Fixed missing territory names:
Overworld
Fixed an issue with drifting continent bonuses:
Seagrog’s Fortress
Trigon’s Labyrinth
Fixed visual glitches on:
Qing Dynasty
Red Sands Fort
Fixed Steam achievements not updating for players:
Veteran
World Debut
Global Gamer
Planetary Player
International Champion
Solo Effort
Make It On Your Own
Army Of One
Lone Wolf
Fanatic
Unlucky Streak
Slippery Slope
Anti-Victor
1K Down
The Big 5-0-0-0
Take No Prisoners
Card Collector
Card Connoisseur
Familiar Ground
Fanatic
Cashed Up
Thank you to our beta testers for your feedback on this update, especially around Blitz Dice.
Let us know what you think of the update and tell us what you’d like to see next.
Over and out.
SMG: Team RISK.
