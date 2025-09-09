Update 3.20 is here and we’ve made changes to our Balanced Blitz Dice in larger battles and released our first ever Community Map Pack.

Major Improvements

Balanced Blitz Dice Changes

Blitz dice logic has been completely overhauled and should be more balanced and more predictable. Read a dev diary on changes here.

Bot Out & Surrender Flow Updates: We’ve fixed bugs and cleaned up logic pertaining to bot out.

Missing players, surrendered and permanently botted out players should all be flagged correctly in the UI.

Neutral AI should no longer force you to wait for a surrendering player to bot out before skipping their turn.

Botting out rules have been simplified: players will bot out permanently after two full turns of inactivity.

Defeating the final human player will no longer end the game early. Players can still surrender when they are the last human player for full RP gains.

Read a Steam article on these changes here.

New Content

Community Map Pack

Unleash your strategy on winning maps selected from the RISK community’s first-ever Map Design Competition, brought to life by SMG Studio. Battle through deep caves, futuristic cityscapes, drained lake beds, and alt-history worlds in a diverse map pack built for every kind of commander.

Abandoned Crystal Mines

Abandoned by its former residents, these ancient mines hold secrets and magic for those brave enough to claim them. Dare you venture in? Designed by community member Afotika.

Continents: 9

Territories: 56

Crown of the Skies

The crown jewel of the Misty Kingdom, boasting varied districts for artists, traders, and workers alike. Designed by community member SerakHawk.

Continents: 8

Territories: 54

Drained Great Lakes

The largest glacial lakes in the world have dried up! Fight for conquest and control from Milwaukee to Toronto. Designed by community member Jamoz.

Continents: 10

Territories: 53

Terraformed Venus

Having beaten your foes on Earth, you now battle on Venus. Can you defeat your enemies once more? Designed by community member Remix GameYT.

Continents: 10

Territories: 79

General Improvements

We’ve done a sweep of our camera bounds for all maps. Maps should always let you scroll all the way out, and scroll far enough to easily interact with outer territories. Users who skip the tutorial should no longer be prompted to do the tutorial again when logging onto a new device (Steam only).

Bugfixes

Fixed the neutral AI surrender bug (see more above) Kerning improved with many title fonts throughout the app Numpad enter key should work for troop movement now, not just attacks Returning from an ad, or giving tracking consent shouldn’t cause sound to overlap and stutter Fixed issue where Secret Missions could show oddly phrased objectives on certain maps Replaying a scenario won’t set up your next game as a solo game Closed a loophole that allowed kicked players to rejoin lobbies occasionally Minimising/maximising the app will no longer confirm a troop placement VIP users who set their badge to private can still see other badges Fixed UI overlap on the end game screen AI players should never appear mute in the lobby 🤖💬 Fixed broken achievements: Veteran

Making Connections Fixed territory cards showing incorrect territories: Command and Controller Africa Advanced

Mother of all Boards

Greece

Seagrog’s Fortress Fixed connections on the following maps: Australia Advanced

New Zealand Advanced Fixed missing territory names: Overworld Fixed an issue with drifting continent bonuses: Seagrog’s Fortress

Trigon’s Labyrinth Fixed visual glitches on: Qing Dynasty

Red Sands Fort Fixed Steam achievements not updating for players: Veteran

World Debut

Global Gamer

Planetary Player

International Champion

Solo Effort

Make It On Your Own

Army Of One

Lone Wolf

Fanatic

Unlucky Streak

Slippery Slope

Anti-Victor

1K Down

The Big 5-0-0-0

Take No Prisoners

Card Collector

Card Connoisseur

Familiar Ground

Fanatic

Cashed Up

Thank you to our beta testers for your feedback on this update, especially around Blitz Dice.

Let us know what you think of the update and tell us what you’d like to see next.

Over and out.

SMG: Team RISK.