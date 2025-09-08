50-60 FPS in the Lab (Before it was 35-45)



Changed price from $6.99 to $4.99 to make the game more accessible and reach a wider audience and player can feel "it worth the price" which will also reduce the refund rate as I was getting 20% Refund Rate also.Optimized island and increased FPS then previous one.Achieved FPS at High Settings:Players was getting confused earlier and was leading to time wastage and frustration.Made Instructions clearer so players won't get confused.Thanks for playing my game and supporting me :)I will keep improving it and making new updates, adding easter eggs and much more in the near future.