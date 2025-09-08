Changed price from $6.99 to $4.99 to make the game more accessible and reach a wider audience and player can feel "it worth the price" which will also reduce the refund rate as I was getting 20% Refund Rate also.
Performance Improvement
Optimized island and increased FPS then previous one.
Achieved FPS at High Settings:
- 50-60 FPS in the Lab (Before it was 35-45)
- 20-30 FPS in the Island (Before it was 10-17)
- 60-65 FPS in the ocean (No change as it was already optimized)
Better Objective Instructions
Players was getting confused earlier and was leading to time wastage and frustration.
Made Instructions clearer so players won't get confused.
Thanks for playing my game and supporting me :)
I will keep improving it and making new updates, adding easter eggs and much more in the near future.
