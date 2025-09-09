 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19894738 Edited 9 September 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the functionality of Taunt; now it only affects attacks.

  • Added new animations for Gorbigon, Gram, Gatekeeper, and others.

  • Added alternative backgrounds for the events Down with Idols, Double, Double Toil and Trouble, Bloated Mite, and others.

  • Fixed a bug where the pet summon button did not respond to cursor hover.

  • Updated/fixed visuals for several units.

  • Fixed the stage of saving an event when exiting, for the battle against Millenis.

  • Fixed the awarding of the achievement “No Second Stages”.

  • Fixed the awarding of the achievement “If he dies, he dies”.

  • Fixed the Thundering Mountain set (4), where its effect did not account for health from items.

  • Fixed golem core activation when a pet is summoned, even if no cards were played.

  • Fixed the experience multiplier bug for solo games.

  • Fixed a bug where the number of Vanadis’ active ability charges was displayed incorrectly after exiting the game with the Greed Demon in the High Priestess tarot.

  • Fixed the barrier reset animation bug for Gorbigon.

  • Fixed gamepad navigation when choosing between 2 rewards.

  • Added a hotkey tooltip for the glossary opening button in events.

  • Fixed several issues causing chains on cards to display incorrectly in different situations.

  • Fixed the VFX direction for Battering Ram intention of the Shield Master Orc.

  • Changed the battlefield visuals in the Turmoil event.

  • Changed the battlefield visuals in the fight against Marshal Lupen.

  • Improved target selection logic for allies  in various situations (e.g., preventing allies from hitting the barrel while the bomber is present).

  • Fixed misaligned crowns on snakes in the heroes’ books.

  • Fixed a bug where minor allies could replace important ones in battle (e.g., a generic bandit replacing Kiara).

  • Now when viewing Vanadis’ card upgrades, the pet card no longer covers Vanadis’ mana.

  • Fixed visual issues (especially fire effects) in the Whose Side Are We On? event.

  • Fixed missing sound when hovering over available points on the Steppe map.

  • Removed display of certain technical cards in the battle log.

  • On the reward comparison panel, information is now centered whenever possible.

  • With 1 max HP, the HP bar is now displayed correctly instead of as a thin line.

  • Fixed a bug where, after the disappearance of a debuff that prevented seeing intentions, all intentions would appear the same.

  • The starting bonus will no longer disappear if the game is closed while on it.

  • Fixed an issue where start-of-run effects (e.g., doubling cards in the Emperor tarot) could fail to trigger.

  • Fixed a bug where Boots of Balance could leave cards unflipped during the pet death turn.

  • Fixed an issue where the corresponding Vanadis skin was not awarded after defeating Millenis.

  • Fixed a bug where enemy knowledge in the bestiary was not granted if that enemy was summoned during battle rather than being present from the start.

  • Fixed a bug causing the Phoenix card to burn and duplicate incorrectly.

  • The Troll’s Club no longer appears twice in battle.

  • Fixed an issue with opening cards while in an event with Sigismund.

  • Fixed a bug where the game could freeze during Millenis’ Deadly Touch.

  • Removed repeated damage animation from enemy multiattacks (test feature).

  • Fixed spacing between tooltip elements for consumables in battle.

  • Improved the battle log to show messages about card movement when buffs are triggered.

  • Fixed a bug where incorrect visual effects could appear on cards.

  • Fixed a bug where using the Stick attack with a long bow applied significantly more Exposed than intended.

  • Fixed a bug with cloning the Header card through the Eye Patch item buff.

  • Added display of the number of identical rewards received for ascensions when multiple are awarded.

  • Added voiceover for new backgrounds with disgruntled ritualists, Ghoul, The Turmoil, Azure Orc, Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, Helga, and Dwarf.

  • Added voiceover for redesigned mobs: Grenadier, Elf Provoker, Brother of Fire, Gorbigon, Grum, Azure Orc, Moggot, and Jabberwock.

  • Fixed dialogue in Vanadis’ travel notes.

  • Fixed music behavior during dialogues.


Changed files in this update

Windows Knock Knock on the Coffen Lid Content Depot 1232581
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1232583
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link