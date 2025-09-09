Fixed the functionality of Taunt; now it only affects attacks.

Added new animations for Gorbigon, Gram, Gatekeeper, and others.

Added alternative backgrounds for the events Down with Idols, Double, Double Toil and Trouble, Bloated Mite, and others.

Fixed a bug where the pet summon button did not respond to cursor hover.

Updated/fixed visuals for several units.

Fixed the stage of saving an event when exiting, for the battle against Millenis.

Fixed the awarding of the achievement “No Second Stages”.

Fixed the awarding of the achievement “If he dies, he dies”.

Fixed the Thundering Mountain set (4), where its effect did not account for health from items.

Fixed golem core activation when a pet is summoned, even if no cards were played.

Fixed the experience multiplier bug for solo games.

Fixed a bug where the number of Vanadis’ active ability charges was displayed incorrectly after exiting the game with the Greed Demon in the High Priestess tarot.

Fixed the barrier reset animation bug for Gorbigon.

Fixed gamepad navigation when choosing between 2 rewards.

Added a hotkey tooltip for the glossary opening button in events.

Fixed several issues causing chains on cards to display incorrectly in different situations.

Fixed the VFX direction for Battering Ram intention of the Shield Master Orc.

Changed the battlefield visuals in the Turmoil event.

Changed the battlefield visuals in the fight against Marshal Lupen.

Improved target selection logic for allies in various situations (e.g., preventing allies from hitting the barrel while the bomber is present).

Fixed misaligned crowns on snakes in the heroes’ books.

Fixed a bug where minor allies could replace important ones in battle (e.g., a generic bandit replacing Kiara).

Now when viewing Vanadis’ card upgrades, the pet card no longer covers Vanadis’ mana.

Fixed visual issues (especially fire effects) in the Whose Side Are We On? event.

Fixed missing sound when hovering over available points on the Steppe map.

Removed display of certain technical cards in the battle log.

On the reward comparison panel, information is now centered whenever possible.

With 1 max HP, the HP bar is now displayed correctly instead of as a thin line.

Fixed a bug where, after the disappearance of a debuff that prevented seeing intentions, all intentions would appear the same.

The starting bonus will no longer disappear if the game is closed while on it.

Fixed an issue where start-of-run effects (e.g., doubling cards in the Emperor tarot) could fail to trigger.

Fixed a bug where Boots of Balance could leave cards unflipped during the pet death turn.

Fixed an issue where the corresponding Vanadis skin was not awarded after defeating Millenis.

Fixed a bug where enemy knowledge in the bestiary was not granted if that enemy was summoned during battle rather than being present from the start.

Fixed a bug causing the Phoenix card to burn and duplicate incorrectly.

The Troll’s Club no longer appears twice in battle.

Fixed an issue with opening cards while in an event with Sigismund.

Fixed a bug where the game could freeze during Millenis’ Deadly Touch.

Removed repeated damage animation from enemy multiattacks (test feature).

Fixed spacing between tooltip elements for consumables in battle.

Improved the battle log to show messages about card movement when buffs are triggered.

Fixed a bug where incorrect visual effects could appear on cards.

Fixed a bug where using the Stick attack with a long bow applied significantly more Exposed than intended.

Fixed a bug with cloning the Header card through the Eye Patch item buff.

Added display of the number of identical rewards received for ascensions when multiple are awarded.

Added voiceover for new backgrounds with disgruntled ritualists, Ghoul, The Turmoil, Azure Orc, Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, Helga, and Dwarf.

Added voiceover for redesigned mobs: Grenadier, Elf Provoker, Brother of Fire, Gorbigon, Grum, Azure Orc, Moggot, and Jabberwock.

Fixed dialogue in Vanadis’ travel notes.