8 September 2025 Build 19894669
Update notes via Steam Community

Shortly after deploying our latest patch, we identified an issue that blocked some players from receiving weekly quest rewards as well as a camera shake that caused nausea. We are rolling out a hotfix to remedy these problems!


In order to deploy the update, our servers will be going offline beginning 11:00am CEST. Everything will come back online by 12:00pm CEST, but likely earlier.

  • Resolved a bug that caused missing Weekly Races for a small number of players who logged into a Ride Island map. 

  • Fixed an issue that caused the camera to shake excessively during dialogue.

