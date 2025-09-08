Shortly after deploying our latest patch, we identified an issue that blocked some players from receiving weekly quest rewards as well as a camera shake that caused nausea. We are rolling out a hotfix to remedy these problems!
In order to deploy the update, our servers will be going offline beginning 11:00am CEST. Everything will come back online by 12:00pm CEST, but likely earlier.
Resolved a bug that caused missing Weekly Races for a small number of players who logged into a Ride Island map.
Fixed an issue that caused the camera to shake excessively during dialogue.
Changed files in this update