Battle UI Updates
Environment Updates
UI Layout changes
Updated walk animation
Rarity symbols updated
Improved settings UI
Added hover events to combat
Corrected font face in a few odd widgets
New HP display
Lighting optimization
Possible fix to steamdeck fps
Fixed encounter bug that stopped player from leaving story encounters early where the option is available
Additional lighting
Shader changes
Some materials where updated to dynamic material instances to allow runtime control
Minion UI changes
Added nameplates to all characters in combat
More material optimization
Steam store page visual assets updated with new branding
9/8 Updates
