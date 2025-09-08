Battle UI Updates

Environment Updates

UI Layout changes

Updated walk animation

Rarity symbols updated

Improved settings UI

Added hover events to combat

Corrected font face in a few odd widgets

New HP display

Lighting optimization

Possible fix to steamdeck fps

Fixed encounter bug that stopped player from leaving story encounters early where the option is available

Additional lighting

Shader changes

Some materials where updated to dynamic material instances to allow runtime control

Minion UI changes

Added nameplates to all characters in combat

More material optimization

Steam store page visual assets updated with new branding