8 September 2025 Build 19894624
✦Optimizations:
1.Improved the task descriptions for “Mobius Academy” on the room computer, making them clearer.
2.Some academy tasks can now be completed in a single visit if specific conditions are met.

✦Bug Fixes:
1.Fixed an issue where knowledge was not increasing during autumn travel.
2.Fixed a bug where summer travel might not advance the week.
3.Fixed a bug where reaching max exposure at night did not increase all stats.
4.Fixed a bug where spring overseas travel would sometimes skip two weeks.
5.Fixed a bug in a certain main story route that caused weeks to advance automatically.
6.Fixed a rare issue where participating in Siena’s party could cause the game to freeze.

Thank you to all our players for your support and love.
Playmeow Games

