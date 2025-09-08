 Skip to content
8 September 2025
Hey escape artists! We've been digging deep — not just tunnels, but into the code — to bring you a smoother, more reliable prison-breaking experience. This update tackles some pesky bugs and polishes up the gameplay.

Patch Notes:
- Fixed an issue where save loading would freeze at 100%. No more staring at that last percent!
- Resolved a bug causing loss of control over your character while crawling through tunnels.
Addressed a problem with buying food when your respect level was sky-high. Even legends need lunch.
- Various minor fixes and stability improvements.
Thanks for all your feedback and support — keep digging, keep scheming, and remember: freedom is just one tunnel away.

If you experience any other problems, please let us know and we'll try to fix them quickly! Have fun and enjoy the soft sand!

