Hey escape artists! We've been digging deep — not just tunnels, but into the code — to bring you a smoother, more reliable prison-breaking experience. This update tackles some pesky bugs and polishes up the gameplay.
Patch Notes:
- Fixed an issue where save loading would freeze at 100%. No more staring at that last percent!
- Resolved a bug causing loss of control over your character while crawling through tunnels.
Addressed a problem with buying food when your respect level was sky-high. Even legends need lunch.
- Various minor fixes and stability improvements.
Thanks for all your feedback and support — keep digging, keep scheming, and remember: freedom is just one tunnel away.
If you experience any other problems, please let us know and we'll try to fix them quickly! Have fun and enjoy the soft sand!
Patch 1.0.4 - High Security chapter fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3672722
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3672723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update