Hey escape artists! We've been digging deep — not just tunnels, but into the code — to bring you a smoother, more reliable prison-breaking experience. This update tackles some pesky bugs and polishes up the gameplay.



Patch Notes:

- Fixed an issue where save loading would freeze at 100%. No more staring at that last percent!

- Resolved a bug causing loss of control over your character while crawling through tunnels.

Addressed a problem with buying food when your respect level was sky-high. Even legends need lunch.

- Various minor fixes and stability improvements.

Thanks for all your feedback and support — keep digging, keep scheming, and remember: freedom is just one tunnel away.



If you experience any other problems, please let us know and we'll try to fix them quickly! Have fun and enjoy the soft sand!