Alpha Net 8.5.8
1 Redrawn Male Characters
2 Adjusted Male Character Melee Attack Stats
3 Adjusted Player Movement Speed
4 Adjusted Player Auto-Crawling
5 Remade Male Hair
6 Remade Female Hair
7 Remade Male Clothing
8 Remade Female Clothing
9 Remade Wooden Armor
10 Remade Copper Armor
Alpha Net 8.5.5
1 Adjusted Smart Mining to Default
2 Fixed Feishu Warning Errors
3 Fixed Camera Shake Issue
4 Fixed LAN Connection Issue
5 Adjusted Copper and Iron Sound Effects
6 Adjusted Wooden Breastplate Animation
7 Adjusted Copper Breastplate Animation
8 Adjusted Copper Greaves Animation
9 Adjusted Copper Helmet Animation
10 Fixed Player Layer Loading Issue
11 Fixed Character State Switching Issue
12 Setting Sunrise and Sunset No Longer Generates Clouds
