8 September 2025 Build 19894581
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 8.5.8

1 Redrawn Male Characters

2 Adjusted Male Character Melee Attack Stats

3 Adjusted Player Movement Speed

4 Adjusted Player Auto-Crawling

5 Remade Male Hair

6 Remade Female Hair

7 Remade Male Clothing

8 Remade Female Clothing

9 Remade Wooden Armor

10 Remade Copper Armor

Alpha Net 8.5.5

1 Adjusted Smart Mining to Default

2 Fixed Feishu Warning Errors

3 Fixed Camera Shake Issue

4 Fixed LAN Connection Issue

5 Adjusted Copper and Iron Sound Effects

6 Adjusted Wooden Breastplate Animation

7 Adjusted Copper Breastplate Animation

8 Adjusted Copper Greaves Animation

9 Adjusted Copper Helmet Animation

10 Fixed Player Layer Loading Issue

11 Fixed Character State Switching Issue

12 Setting Sunrise and Sunset No Longer Generates Clouds

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
