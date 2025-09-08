A new, fifth ending has been added!

Although ZERO PROTOCOL is a small game, you’ve always been able to finish it with different outcomes. Now there’s one more possible outcome!



A short description has been added for each ending.

Now, after completing the game, you will see the ending’s title along with its brief description.



Added the ability to start the game from any previously completed level.

There’s no need to replay the game from the very beginning to unlock new endings — you can now start from any level you’ve already finished.

However, due to the specifics of the save system, this option becomes available only after starting a new game. If you’ve already begun a playthrough, levels will only be saved starting from your current save point onward. For example, if before the update you were at the "GREENHOUSES" level, then that’s the earliest level (or any that follow) from which you’ll be able to replay in the future.



Increased bullet hitboxes.

Many players complained that it was too difficult to hit enemies with weapons. Hopefully, this small change will improve the situation.



Numpad keys.

It’s now possible to assign numpad keys in the control settings, as well as function keys such as Del, PgDn, PgUp, etc.



Enemy repositioning.

I’ve changed the placement of some enemies. Now there are fewer spiders ambushing you from corners. At the same time, some levels have received additional enemies.



Reduced amount of consumables.

Many players felt there were too many medkits, batteries, and so on. Based on your feedback, their number has been slightly reduced.



Fixed some bugs.

This includes typos in the text, incorrect item spawns, and other minor issues.



The password for the very first door has been changed!

Many experienced players wanted to see a different password there — and now they’ve got it!



Attention! To avoid bugs and critical errors, I recommend starting a new game. However, if you’ve already progressed far enough, it’s better to restart current level.