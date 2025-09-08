Dear Players,



Thank you for your continuous support and feedback! In this update, we have implemented several fixes and improvements as follows:



Fixes



Fixed an issue where the Ministry of Revenue slots could become abnormal due to save data.

⚠️ Since this issue is directly related to save files, if you have already completed or triggered the main quest Get to the bottom, we recommend starting a new save or manually editing your save file to ensure a smooth experience.



Fixed an issue where certain items did not refresh properly.



Improvements



Improved the item refresh mechanism to avoid potential abnormal situations.



Various minor optimizations and stability improvements.



Save File Editing Guide (for players who have already encountered the issue)



Save file location:



C:/Users/xx/AppData/LocalLow/LalalaGames/TheShengsWrittenJOH





Open your save file with Notepad.



Press Ctrl+F and search for:



M-01-05-f





Replace it with:



M-01-05-b





If you have already triggered the quest Persuade Others With Courtesy, also search for:



M-03-09-f





And replace it with:



M-03-09-b





Save the file and re-enter the game, and everything should function normally.



We will continue listening to your feedback and keep improving the experience of The Sheng’s Written Journey of Hoo (权臣). Thank you again for your support!



—— LALALA GAMES