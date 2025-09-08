 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19894128
Update notes via Steam Community

New things


  • Added a possibility to toggle off selection tinting in the settings or toggle it as a keybind
  • Added Voronoi Noise to Noise Node



  • Added Rectangle Node
  • Added Line Node
  • Added Performance settings with Disable Previews and Max Bilinear Canvas Size options
  • Added Turkish language
  • Added Invert option to Mask Node
  • Added Mask options to Apply Filter Node


Improvements


  • Implemented selecting all text in the node picker search when the picker is open
  • Added Keyboard Navigation (Up/Down Arrow) to the node picker
  • Improved canvas rendering quality when zooming out (bilinear filtering)
  • Various optimizations, such as smoother animation playback, more efficient preview rendering and more
  • Modify Image zone now wraps around all nodes within the zone


Fixes


  • Fixed previews for animation cels when animation group was disabled
  • Fixed text caret scaling along with the text
  • FIxed various crashes


Full changelog: https://forum.pixieditor.net/t/changelog-2-0-1-11/434?u=flabbet

