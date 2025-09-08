New things
- Added a possibility to toggle off selection tinting in the settings or toggle it as a keybind
- Added Voronoi Noise to Noise Node
- Added Rectangle Node
- Added Line Node
- Added Performance settings with Disable Previews and Max Bilinear Canvas Size options
- Added Turkish language
- Added Invert option to Mask Node
- Added Mask options to Apply Filter Node
Improvements
- Implemented selecting all text in the node picker search when the picker is open
- Added Keyboard Navigation (Up/Down Arrow) to the node picker
- Improved canvas rendering quality when zooming out (bilinear filtering)
- Various optimizations, such as smoother animation playback, more efficient preview rendering and more
- Modify Image zone now wraps around all nodes within the zone
Fixes
- Fixed previews for animation cels when animation group was disabled
- Fixed text caret scaling along with the text
- FIxed various crashes
Full changelog: https://forum.pixieditor.net/t/changelog-2-0-1-11/434?u=flabbet
