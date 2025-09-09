 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19894096 Edited 9 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have released Ver. 1.8.1.

This update mainly consists of bug fixes for Ver. 1.8.0.

Adjustments:
  • Adjusted the volume of certain BGM tracks.

Bug Fixes:
  • Corrected UI text.
  • Adjusted the volume of certain sound effects in ASUKA mode.
  • When displaying replays in performance order, entries without a title now sort correctly.
  • During replay playback for NORMAL (1.1/2.1), the correct grade is now displayed.
  • Fixed an issue that occurred when exiting via the menu during Practice mode.

