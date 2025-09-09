This update mainly consists of bug fixes for Ver. 1.8.0.
Adjustments:
- Adjusted the volume of certain BGM tracks.
Bug Fixes:
- Corrected UI text.
- Adjusted the volume of certain sound effects in ASUKA mode.
- When displaying replays in performance order, entries without a title now sort correctly.
- During replay playback for NORMAL (1.1/2.1), the correct grade is now displayed.
- Fixed an issue that occurred when exiting via the menu during Practice mode.
Discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3328480/discussions/0/603040822196332894/
