Hi everyone,

This update was meant as a hotfix for the bug that money turned negative once it reached over 2 billion (thanks to Strohmann and RadlerAndi). Also, two stories could block the game (thanks to Waldi98). Both are fixed now, so you can get insanely rich again (although you could take a philosophical view on the idea, that no one should own more than 2 billion) ;)

But a new feature also made the deadline: you can now mark some of your players as favourites. Those will always be set when using the automatic roster checkboxes:

Why should you use this? If you want to rejuvenile your team or support a promising youth player, you can mark them. In the automatic setup mode, those will ALWAYS be set first if possible. After that, the game will try to create the desired formation (if that setting is active, see last update), and last not least, if the roster is not fully set, the strongest players (red checkbox) or players that will even the strenght of the teams over all positions (green checkbox) will be set.

If something feels off about it, please let me know.

Have fun trying it out :)