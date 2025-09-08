Hey Riders,
It’s time to gear up and hit the road again because our first milestone, Land of Winter, is finally here!
This update brings a brand-new Arctic biome, new game modes, visual upgrades, and tons of improvements to make War of Wheels the adrenaline game we want to deliver.
We’ve been listening to your feedback and working hard to deliver fresh content and new features. This is the first major update but we're already working on the second milestone and more fixes.
Main changes
New MainMenu
QuickMatch mode (Random).
CustomMatch mode (Match customization).
New Day/Night lighting in Arenas.
New Arctic Arena Iced Lake (name WIP).
New Weather Effects Sandstorm and Snowstorm (Weather Events must be activated in customization).
FIX physical ice material.
Improved camera height for Barbarian cars.
Removed camera collisions with non-obstacle objects.
Known Bugs
The Iced Lake Arctic Arena still has AI spawn points to fix, strange behavior may occur in-game.
The physical material of the ice is still being tested. Rolling over at speed with the car on an icy surface causes the car to skid until it hits an obstacle, preventing the automatic rollover from taking effect. Using the L or K keys on the keyboard to activate manual rollover solves the problem.
The Iced Lake Arctic arena is in WIP, green consumables and traps are missing.
Changed files in this update