Hey Riders,

It’s time to gear up and hit the road again because our first milestone, Land of Winter, is finally here!

This update brings a brand-new Arctic biome, new game modes, visual upgrades, and tons of improvements to make War of Wheels the adrenaline game we want to deliver.

We’ve been listening to your feedback and working hard to deliver fresh content and new features. This is the first major update but we're already working on the second milestone and more fixes.

Main changes

New MainMenu

QuickMatch mode (Random).

CustomMatch mode (Match customization).

New Day/Night lighting in Arenas.

New Arctic Arena Iced Lake (name WIP).

New Weather Effects Sandstorm and Snowstorm (Weather Events must be activated in customization).

FIX physical ice material.

Improved camera height for Barbarian cars.

Removed camera collisions with non-obstacle objects.

Known Bugs