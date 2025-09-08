Updates
- Bosses will keep firing for a second after they die
- Updating font in a lot of UI to a more legible font
- Updating high score to make it easier to enter your name
- Cloud save now added. Your local save file will be reset after you load in the game for the first time
- Stage 3 easy has been updated
- Changing intro for stage to be a full text prompt instead of the original planet name
- Graze Score will now be applied to you at the end of every stage along with other bonuses
Bugs
- Fixing issues with character sprites going off screen in the UI
- You can now fire your secondary ability while you are recovering
Changed files in this update