8 September 2025 Build 19893984 Edited 8 September 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Bosses will keep firing for a second after they die
  • Updating font in a lot of UI to a more legible font
  • Updating high score to make it easier to enter your name
  • Cloud save now added. Your local save file will be reset after you load in the game for the first time
  • Stage 3 easy has been updated
  • Changing intro for stage to be a full text prompt instead of the original planet name
  • Graze Score will now be applied to you at the end of every stage along with other bonuses


Bugs

  • Fixing issues with character sprites going off screen in the UI
  • You can now fire your secondary ability while you are recovering

