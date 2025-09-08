Hey everyone,



In my haste to release fixes, the last update (v1.0.7) was actually a duplicate of v1.0.6. Consequently, v1.0.8 includes all the fixes that were supposed to be in v1.0.7.



Additionally, v1.0.8 includes:

- Super Size: This feature from the legacy Borderless Gaming is back. You can enable “Super Size” in your profile, and it will make the game borderless across all your screens.

- Legacy Compatibility Issues: The last of the issues related to legacy compatibility have been resolved, and all functions should now work normally. If you’re still encountering issues that weren’t present in the legacy version, please join the Discord and let me know.

- Advanced Options Checkbox: A checkbox has been added under “Advanced Options” to send a maximize command to a target game. In most cases, you won’t need this, but some games might require it. So, it’s been surfaced from the internals so you can control when it happens. It’s off by default. Games like M.U.G.E.N with the SDL_NoFrame mod I created should now properly go fullscreen.



