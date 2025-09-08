 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19893947
Update notes via Steam Community

New Remote Control


The remote now has 5 new buttons!

You can now:

  • Move forward or backward in the explanation with the top buttons

  • Enable/disable automatic playback of corrections with "Play/Pause"

  • Jump to the next exercise correction or go back to the previous explanation with the yellow buttons

Auto-Read Indicator

White background: "click to continue" mode

  • Pauses at the end of each sentence

Grey background: auto-read mode activated

  • Pauses at each interaction (exercises or dialogue choices)

I’ve heard your feedback that in auto mode, explanations move too quickly. I’m working on the best way to improve this.

Fresh Look for the Final Report!

A brand-new notebook design for the final report, better suited to its format.

There’s now an attempt counter!

And who knows, maybe one day there’ll be a full history ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

Other Updates and Fixes

  • Animation for the arrow above the trash bin

  • Fixed a small display bug in one of the exercise corrections

  • In the final test, hearts disappeared after the report was shown

Changed files in this update

