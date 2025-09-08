New Remote Control
The remote now has 5 new buttons!
You can now:
Move forward or backward in the explanation with the top buttons
Enable/disable automatic playback of corrections with "Play/Pause"
Jump to the next exercise correction or go back to the previous explanation with the yellow buttons
Auto-Read Indicator
White background: "click to continue" mode
Pauses at the end of each sentence
Grey background: auto-read mode activated
Pauses at each interaction (exercises or dialogue choices)
I’ve heard your feedback that in auto mode, explanations move too quickly. I’m working on the best way to improve this.
Fresh Look for the Final Report!
A brand-new notebook design for the final report, better suited to its format.
There’s now an attempt counter!
And who knows, maybe one day there’ll be a full history ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Other Updates and Fixes
Animation for the arrow above the trash bin
Fixed a small display bug in one of the exercise corrections
In the final test, hearts disappeared after the report was shown
