Developed as part of our Indie Initiative, which nurtures in-house grassroots game projects into full releases, we are proud to launch Bullet Noir after an Early Access phase filled with updates and improvements!



Step Into a Neo-Noir World Filled with Revenge



Bullet Noir is a gritty, fast-paced shooter that invites players to uncover the backstories of four uniquely driven protagonists, each consumed by a personal vendetta. As the plot unfolds, you will navigate each character’s personal story, intertwined with the larger narrative.

The game’s one-hit-one-kill mechanic offers intense showdowns around every corner, whether you’re charging in guns blazing or opting for a stealthier approach. Navigate through a rain-slicked metropolis of alleys, hovels, and high-rises, and carve your own path through each protagonist’s overlapping quest for vengeance.

Gameplay Meets Style



“What excites us the most about Bullet Noir is how style and gameplay seamlessly fuse together,” said Tavi Petre, Game Director of Bullet Noir. “It’s not just about shooting - it’s about stepping into a noir world. The mood, the atmosphere, and the tension are just as important as the bullets.”

“For all of us at Wolcen Studio, launching Bullet Noir means so much to us,” said Bodgan Oprescu, President of Wolcen Studio. “It’s about the embodiment of our philosophy: to take risks, embrace style, and give creators in our studio the freedom to experiment. This is the first game of our Indie Initiative - which we created for games just like this!”

What’s New In 1.0



During Early Access, Bullet Noir featured a story mode made up of four chapters, with 24 levels in total. With each chapter, you would step into the shoes of one of our four protagonists, experiencing the story through their eyes. While these chapters told unique, character-focused stories, they also revealed the motivations and backstories of our four protagonists.





With 1.0, we’re taking the business of revenge one step further with;

A brand new chapter , taking it to 35 levels, uncovering the rest of the story, featuring new cinematics

Enhanced Speedrun & Arcade modes , playable with all four characters

Full controller support and polished UI

35 Steam achievements

Global leaderboards across all three game modes

Localization in English, French, Spanish, Italian, and German





A Message To Our Community

As we proudly release the full version of Bullet Noir, we want to thank every single player who supported us during Early Access. Your feedback and passion carried us through, and we can’t wait to hear what you think of the journey ahead.

Bullet Noir is available now for $11.99 / £9.99 / €11.79, with a 20% launch discount during the first week post-launch.

If you played during Early Access, please note that all leaderboards have been reset. For the best and most seamless experience, we recommend starting a fresh save rather than continuing an old one.

The city awaits. Grab your guns and start your hunt.

