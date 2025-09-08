- Increased size of the skill bar in combat
- Added undo when spending stat points
- Added logic to ensure campaign bosses are placed far away from the entrance
- Can now delete custom portraits by left-clicking the 'x' (as well as right-click)
- Fixed Union sometimes spawning with the wrong number of mutations
- On main menu, changed 'Continue' to 'Load Game'
- Renamed 'Lethality' to 'Instant Kill Chance'
- 'Sapped' effect is now properly considered hostile
- 'Damage vs. X' stats now have tooltips
- Added floaters to denote 'miss' and 'evade'
- Changed unavailable skill visuals to be more clear
- Any visible battle barks start fading as soon as we end deployment
- Hover info on enemies now shows rank tags (minion, elite, boss)
- Updated portrait UI visuals
