8 September 2025 Build 19893811 Edited 8 September 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Increased size of the skill bar in combat
  • Added undo when spending stat points
  • Added logic to ensure campaign bosses are placed far away from the entrance
  • Can now delete custom portraits by left-clicking the 'x' (as well as right-click)
  • Fixed Union sometimes spawning with the wrong number of mutations
  • On main menu, changed 'Continue' to 'Load Game'
  • Renamed 'Lethality' to 'Instant Kill Chance'
  • 'Sapped' effect is now properly considered hostile
  • 'Damage vs. X' stats now have tooltips
  • Added floaters to denote 'miss' and 'evade'
  • Changed unavailable skill visuals to be more clear
  • Any visible battle barks start fading as soon as we end deployment
  • Hover info on enemies now shows rank tags (minion, elite, boss)
  • Updated portrait UI visuals

Changed files in this update

Depot 3904581
  • Loading history…
