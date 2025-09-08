 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19893801 Edited 8 September 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved: Re-balance tournament and regular auto-battler fights based on difficulty.
  • Improved: Better handling of two honeys and two wine bottles when filling up.
  • Fix: gladiators were assigned to beds not bought yet. ( sleeping position will not change for already saved gladiators )
  • Fix: wrong bed positions enabled on buy.
  • Fix: Another few errors reported by diagnostics

