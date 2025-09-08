- Improved: Re-balance tournament and regular auto-battler fights based on difficulty.
- Improved: Better handling of two honeys and two wine bottles when filling up.
- Fix: gladiators were assigned to beds not bought yet. ( sleeping position will not change for already saved gladiators )
- Fix: wrong bed positions enabled on buy.
- Fix: Another few errors reported by diagnostics
Update 1.1.4 - Rebalanced autobattler fights, including tournaments, bug fixes.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1564901
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update