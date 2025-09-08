Attention, Operators. Early Access 1.55 for Black One Blood Brothers is upon us, laying the foundation for a more modern version of the game. While you may notice that no new gear or weapons have been added, don’t worry: Helios and the team are currently satisfied with the amount of choices available for customizing your squad. Upon release, you will have access—free as an owner of the game—to the full arsenal and gear options. We won’t spoil too much for now, but rest assured that Helios is extremely busy behind the scenes.

We ask for patience, as we’ll be able to share more about these… “details” once they are finalized and we feel comfortable revealing them to the community. Expect some exciting answers by the end of the calendar year.

For EA 1.55, the main focus is on AI and operator/enemy behavior, as well as UI enhancements. We know that AI is one of the most important aspects of a solo tactical FPS. While immersion can mean many things, we believe the devil is in the details: flinching, idle animations, enemies having conversations, random patrols… Helios is introducing these subtle touches that enhance the atmosphere of the game.

To strike a balance between player control and natural reactions when the unexpected happens, operators—and enemies too—will now be able to take cover dynamically when under fire. They can also sustain fire while moving, reinforcing the strategic importance of suppressive fire.

Finally, improvements to the menu and tactical map UI will make the shift toward a more modern, efficient design, making navigation smoother and easier for you.

FEATURED

Addition: DirectX 12 launch option (choose DX11 or DX12 at startup),

Addition: Intel XeSS 2.1 upscaling,

Addition: AI Operators now auto-take cover under fire; behavior is configurable via the new Tac-map toggle,

Addition: AI enemies flinch on near-misses before taking cover, and can now fire while moving,

GAMEPLAY

Addition: Tac-map option to choose whether an operator can take cover when under enemy fire,

Addition: New tab in the campaign hub displaying the mission site’s satellite location,

Addition: Empty rooms on the “Central Hospital” map are now filled with supplies,

Improvement: Doors forced open now swing open much faster,

Improvement: Character highlighting becomes completely invisible when the “Hide UI” option is enabled in Photo Mode,

Improvement: Enemy and ally counts on the map are always at maximum when “War” or “Siege” mode is enabled,

Improvement: Interior design of the “Lost Island” map’s buildings,

Improvement: Default real-time playback speed in Photo Mode is set to minimum,

Fix: Automatic leaning could still activate when the player performed a specific action,

Fix: Bullet direction error in ADS view with the “Massberg 591 Stockwave”,

Fix: Operators could have synchronized animations when simultaneous orders were given on the tac-map,

Fix: Explosive object highlight error in Photo Mode,

Fix: Selecting a character’s rotation activated real-time mode too often in Photo Mode,

Fix: Camera movement did not stop when entering Photo Mode,

AI

Addition: Operators dynamically take cover when a bullet passes nearby,

Addition: Operators keep moving along their player-assigned path while firing at their target,

Addition: Enemies can move toward their cover point while firing at their opponents,

Addition: Unalerted enemies flinch, then enter combat after a brief delay when a bullet whizzes past them or hits the ground nearby,

Addition: Enemies that have begun to spot you instantly go on alert if a bullet impacts nearby,

Improvement: Enemies take cover as soon as a bullet passes nearby,

Improvement: Suppressive fire is now much more effective at forcing enemies to take cover,

Fix: Enemy would not fire in the training level when the “RECON” game mode was selected in the mission menu,

Fix: Enemy vision bug that lets them fire without properly seeing their target,

RENDERING

Overhaul: Main menu design,

Overhaul: New options selection UI (mission, difficulty, game settings, etc.),

Overhaul: Muzzle flash VFX,

Overhaul: Bullet impact VFX,

Overhaul: Fragmentation grenade explosion VFX,

Addition: New graphics option to choose your preferred upscaler (DLSS, FSR, or XeSS),

Addition: Ambient gunfire in “War” and “Siege” modes,

Addition: New ambient operator animations in the helicopter during the insertion cinematic,

Addition: New thumbnails of campaigns,

Addition: Overall opacity beneath the ocean,

Addition: Time of day and weather are now randomized during the mission start deployment cinematic,

Addition: Bullet casings appear on the ground when the “Corpse Visibility” option is enabled,

Addition: Missing french and german translations,

Improvement: Ragdoll physics,

Improvement: Main menu options design,

Improvement: Difficulty options design,

Improvement: Redesigned several icons,

Improvement: Debriefing level

As usual, thank you for your support and constructive feedback, they mean the world to us! Please let us know your thoughts on the Discord and in the comment sections.

Kane, Out.